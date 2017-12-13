Get Your Food Served By Robots At This New Restaurant In Chennai!

Highlights Robots are employed as waiters to serve food Patrons can order food that largely comprises of Thai and Chinese You cannot miss the Indian-ness with kulfis

Future is here and how! If you wish to meet robots for real then Chennai is the place for you. Head to a Chinese restaurant named as MOMO, now renamed and relaunched as Robot in Chennai's Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) that serves authentic varieties of dumplings. What's interesting is that robots are employed as 'waiters' to serve food to their guests at the table. Robot restaurant is based on robot theme that has four robots serving dishes to the guests, which is believed to be the first in the country. The restaurant has been founded by Venkatesh Rajendran and Karthik Kannan.

At this restaurant, patrons can order food that largely comprises of Thai and Chinese without having to say a word. Instead phone tabs are placed on every table and one can order from them. The order is sent across directly to the kitchen. Once the food is ready, one of the four robots picks it up and serves it the customer.

The robots are battery operated and are controlled through sensors and in fact, they stop when somebody blocks their way forward. Interestingly enough, the founders have ensured an experience every customer can keep with them. A selfie corner outside for people who want to take one with the robots.

Coming to the food bit, the restaurant serves Chinese and Thai food, which may include soups, momos, baos, curries, noodles and fried rice among so much more. Moreover, you cannot miss the Indian-ness with kulfis along with brownies and varieties of ice-cream flavours.

The founders will now be looking at expanding their restaurant in other parts of Chennai and also upgrade their robots. The neon art all around will make you want to visit Robot more often. So, are you ready to meet and greet technology face-to-face?

Where: Robot Theme Restaurant, Semmancherry, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai

Time: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Contact: 044-33011745