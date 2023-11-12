Gas Cylinders Have Expiration Date Too. Here's How You Can Check

Photo Credit: iStock

Every kitchen is made of various types of elements. While some of them are much spoken about, some remain ignored. One such kitchen essential is a gas cylinder. You will find a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in almost every home. While some own these connections and get new cylinders every month, some buy them from the market and re-fill time to time. But do you know it is a risky practice to re-fill a cylinder? You read that right.

To your surprise, a cylinder too comes with its date of expiration - if used beyond the date, it may increase the risks of leakage and explosion. According to experts, you must stop using the cylinder once it crosses the day of expiration. Now you must be wondering how to understand whether the gas cylinder has expired (or not). Fret not, as always we have got you covered. We found a video featuring tips on gas cylinder use.

How To Find The Expiration Date Of A Gas Cylinder:

In the video, a person explains that the expiry date of the LPG cylinder is written on the inner side of one of the metal strips that connect the body of the cylinder to the top ring. The strip has any one of the alphabets - from A to D - painted on it, along with a number - and that's what helps you decode the date of expiration. It is simple. The alphabet represents the month of expiry, while the number indicates the year of expiry.

The person further explains: A represents January to March (First Quarter), B represents April to June (Second Quarter), C is July to September (Third Quarter) and D is October to December (Fourth Quarter).

"This means if you read C-26 is written on a cylinder, the expiry date is between July to September 2026," he explains, adding, "Now on, if you buy a cylinder, check the expiry date well to prevent risks."

