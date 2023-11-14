From Water Burger To Fruit Chai: 5 Bizarre Food Experiments That Left Internet In Shock

Photo Credit: Instagram/@funfood1.o

The internet has a plethora of food trends and quick hacks that we come across every now and then. Sometimes, these trends teach us how to make life easy, whereas, sometimes they leave us in utter shock. Take the bizarre food experimentations for instance. Today, if you scroll the internet, you will come across recipes, where people mix two absolutely different elements to make something out-of-the-box. And guess what, they often leave the internet in shock. In this article, we bring you few such bizarre food recipes that left people talking in the recent past. Take a look.

Here're 5 Bizarre Food Experiments That Left Internet Talking:

1. Coconut egg:

Until now, much has been spoken about various egg based experiments. But have you ever tried mixing coconut water with eggs? That's right. In a recent video, shared on social media, a man was seen making eggs in coconut shell. He first removed the cover of the coconut and allowed the water to boil (inside the fruit). Then, he proceeds to crack an egg, allowing the egg white to gently flow into the coconut. Following that, the yolk was added and whisked thoroughly inside the shell. He finally packed the coconut in polythene and served. For detailed news, click here.

2. Omelette patties:

Have you ever tried omelette patties? You heard us. Recenly, a street food vendor from Agra made the headlines for giving an innovative twitst to the usual omelette. In a video, doing the rounds, we could see the person preparing omelette in a large griddle. Once done, he opens the patties and places on the omelette. Finally, he garnishes the dish with tandoori sauce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and sliced onions and serves on a paper plate. And guess what, it costs only Rs. 50. Click here for the detailed news In the background, a voiceover reveals that this snack is available for just Rs 50. Click here for detailed news.

3. Watermelon popcorn:

We love experimenting with the humble popcorn. From the classic salted ones to cheese, caramel popcorn, you will find various options to binge on. Adding to the list, came a fruity variation of the dish - watermelon popcorn. A video that was recently doing the rounds, demostrated the process of making watermelon popcorn. It opens with the cook putting a slice of watermelon in an empty, heated pan. Then she emptied a packet of corn that also included powdered sugar. Next, she used a spatula to crush the watermelon. As the pan was on the burner, it watered down in no time. In just a few seconds, there were corns dipped in red-coloured water. While the dish looked pretty, internet seemed to dissaprove of the popcorn recipe. Click here to know more.

4. Water burger:

Wonder what water burger is? It is basically a trick to cook the patties used in burgers. Rather than grilling or shallow-frying them as is usual, the blogger submerges them in water and then boils. This is claimed to make the patty soft and juicy and add a whole new layer of flavour to the burger. But the bizarre food trend did not go down well with internet users. Many of them felt that the trick was quite unnecessary and the burgers would actually turn out soggy instead of juicy. Find the details here.

5. Sting Maggi:

Internet is loaded with unqiue Maggi recipes that include various ingredients, giving the dish a whole new character. But unfortunetely, most of these Maggi experiments do not go well with the people on the internet. One such bizarre recipe is Sting Maggi. The process of making the dish began with a person pouring the carbonated energy drink, Sting, into a hot pan. Next, the Maggi noodles cake is broken and added to the pan. A few vegetables were tossed in, followed by some masala and a generous spoonful of ghee for added flavour. As the drink evaporated, the noodles cooked. The end result was a striking red-coloured Maggi dish, ready to be served. Read on for the details here.

Would you want to try any the above recipes? Let us know in the comments section below.