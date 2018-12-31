From Soothing Cold To Boosting Immunity And Digestion, Here's How A Bowl Of Chicken Soup May Help

A warm bowl of chicken soup is one of our most loved winter companions. The warming treat has been a traditional remedy to soothe a cold, but if experts are to be believed, there's so much more it can do for your immunity, digestion and overall health too. Chicken soup is extremely beneficial to ease chest congestion, which is often accompanied with cold and cough during winters. It is very essential to stay hydrated and maintain steady inflow of nutrients when you have cold.

"A clear broth is warm and soothing, making it a great source of hydration while you are sick, especially if you have a sore throat," said Allonen. Chicken is high in tryptophan (amino acid), which helps the body produce serotonin that can enhance your mood and give you the feeling of 'comfort' that helps make chicken noodle soup a true comfort food, said Sandy Allonen, clinical dietician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Serotonin is a chemical that contributes to wellbeing and happiness.

Chicken is an excellent source of lean protein; in addition to building muscle and aiding weight loss, protein is also instrumental in boosting immunity. Home-made chicken soup is also a good source of vitamins and mineral such as vitamin B, which boosts immunity and helps facilitate digestion.

It is a good idea to add as many seasonal veggies to the bowl too. Vegetables such as carrots, celery, and onion have vitamins C and K, and other antioxidants and minerals. "Not only does this help build a healthy immune system to fight off viruses, it also helps your body recover from illness more quickly," Allonen said.

Make sure you have the soup piping hot, even the steam from your bowl may help open up airways, making it easier to breathe. It is also said that a bowl of chicken soup may also have mild anti-inflammatory effect. It may help heal sore muscle or discomfort and pain caused due to cold symptoms, Allonen noted.

How To Make High-Protein Chicken Soup

Market-based chicken soups are filled with processed meat that is mostly devoid of all health benefits that you can derive from fresh home-made chicken soup. With this sumptuous recipe you can make clear and high protein chicken soup at home.

So, don your apron and start cooking already!

(With inputs IANS)



