From Paneer Tikka To Dahi Chaat - A Look At David Beckham's Desi Food Indulgence

David Beckham recently relished some yummy Indian food (Photo Credit: Instagram/ davidbeckham)

David Beckham is currently in India and many glimpses into his trip have taken the internet by storm. From pictures of him watching the World Cup semi-final live in Mumbai to his interactions with Bollywood stars at a party hosted by Sonam Kapoor, the internet can't seem to get enough of his India tour. Among the latest updates shared by Beckham himself is a delectable-looking meal he enjoyed. He treated his Instagram followers to a series of photos that are sure to make mouths water.

The first picture featured a quintessential element of Indian cuisine: a scrumptious thali filled with several food items. We spotted palak saag (a spinach dish), a dry aloo (potato) preparation and what looked to be paneer makhani, accompanied by two other gravies. The thali also contained makki ki roti and ghee-loaded tandoori roti/ kulcha. "Wow I love India," read the text on the image. Take a look at it below:

Next, Beckham gave us a close-up of his savoury feast. We spotted paneer tikka and chicken malai tikka. The succulent pieces were placed alongside what looked to be biryani and dal gosht.

How could any indulgence be complete without chaat? Beckham went with a dahi delight, garnished with lots of sev, pomegranate seeds and green chutney. "So good," he captioned the photo. The amount of "o's" he added to "so" tells us just how much he fell in love with the dish. Check out the screengrab below:

For dessert, Beckham savoured a regal delicacy adorned with shaved almonds. From the 'notes' visible at the side of the bowl, our best guess is that the dish is Daulat Ki Chaat - a winter favourite from Delhi.

We hope David Beckham gets to discover more yummy Indian foods before he returns home!

