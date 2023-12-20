From Kitchen To Beauty, 4 Innovative Uses Of Coconut Oil You Need To Know

Uses of coconut oil. (Image Credit: iStock)

Coconut Oil Uses: Coconut oil is one of the most commonly used oils for cooking. It is particularly famous in the southern part of the country and is known for its distinct taste. When a dish is cooked with coconut oil, there is a delightful aroma that it gives off. But this is not all coconut oil is used for. Did you know that this humble ingredient has uses that go beyond your daily cooking needs? You can make use of it to revive certain kitchen utensils, clean sticky residue, and enhance your oral and skin health. Curious to know more about it? Then do not stop reading, as we'll be sharing these innovative uses in detail below. Let's get started with the list.

Here Are 4 Interesting Uses Of Coconut Oil That Go Beyond Cooking:

1. Bring shine to wooden utensils:

We all have several types of wooden utensils in our kitchen. Spoons, bowls, and chopping boards are some common ones that we use on a daily basis. However, wooden utensils tend to become dry and dull easily. This is because when they are repeatedly washed with water, they tend to lose their moisture. But fret not, as you can rely on coconut oil to revive them. Make sure to clean and dry the utensil nicely before applying coconut oil to it. Let it sit for some time, and then dab off the excess using a kitchen cloth.

2. Clean sticky residue from utensils:

We all struggle to remove sticky residue from our kitchen utensils. Don't we? This residue is left behind by the labels that are used on it. And quite honestly, it's not quite a pleasant sight. It doesn't give a very tidy appearance and can ruin the overall aesthetics of your kitchen. If you're tired of doing so, just make use of good old coconut oil in your kitchen. It is quite effective in removing stubborn residue and will make them look as good as new. Apply a small amount over the area and gently scrub using a kitchen sponge. (Tip: It's better to leave the coconut oil on it for a while for better results.)

3. Keep your teeth and gums healthy:

Did you know coconut oil can also be used to enhance your oral health? Thanks to its antibacterial properties, it helps remove bacteria, keeping your teeth and gums healthy. A popular method used for this purpose is oil pulling. This involves swishing the oil in your mouth for a few minutes and then spitting it out. Experts often recommend doing this first thing in the morning for the best results. Doing this on a regular basis will help improve your overall oral health. Additionally, it can also be an effective treatment for bad breath.

4. Effective makeup remover:

You can use coconut oil as a makeup remover as well. It is quite gentle on the skin and helps remove makeup products with ease. It is an excellent natural method to clean your makeup. Not only this, but as a bonus, it also nourishes and moisturises your skin as you clean it. To use it, you can either apply it directly over your face with your hands or use a cotton dab to do so. Make sure to slightly warm the coconut oil before doing so, as this further helps break down makeup. So, swap your expensive makeup removers with coconut oil and see how beautifully it transforms your skin.

Try these above-mentioned tips and let us know how they work for you.