Food And Non-Food Items Must Be Delivered Separately: FSSAI's Latest Advisory

The objective is to avoid the risk of cross-contamination (Photo: iStock, for representational purposes)

The FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) issued a fresh advisory for E-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) on December 3, 2024. It includes several instructions for strengthening food safety compliance with regulations. One of the key points that customers should know about is related to food delivery. The FSSAI has said that the FBOs must ensure that food and non-food items are delivered separately. The objective is to avoid the risk of cross-contamination and safeguard consumer health. "By adhering to regulatory requirements, e-commerce platforms contribute to the overall strengthening of the food safety ecosystem and help mitigate risks associated with foodborne illnesses and fraudulent practices," it stated.

The food authority has specifically highlighted the need for training last-mile delivery personnel in food safety and hygiene practices. This includes safe handling and transportation of food, personal hygiene and proper procedures for sanitisation. Additionally, the advisory states that food products being delivered must have sufficient remaining shelf life. The food authority has mandated that products should have a minimum shelf life of 30% or at least 45 days before expiry, at the time of delivery.

Furthermore, FSSAI has cautioned the FBOs against the dissemination of misleading or unsupported claims. It has instructed them to ensure that any claims about products on their e-commerce platforms are completely aligned with the information printed on the physical label. Claims unsubstantiated by product packaging must not be put online. The labels on products listed on e-commerce platforms must comply with FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Failure to comply can result in regulatory action and a loss of consumer trust, the advisory explains.

FSSAI has encouraged e-commerce platforms to prominently display FSSAI License/Registration numbers and Hygiene Ratings of the FBOs/food sellers. "This practice will enhance consumer trust and allow them to make more informed purchasing decisions," according to the food authority. It has also reminded e-commerce platforms to avoid listing any FBOs without displaying their valid FSSAI License or Registration.

Before this, a food safety-related issue that made headlines was FSSAI's reclassification of packaged drinking water and mineral water as a high-risk food category. Following an order dated November 29, this move requires manufacturers to undergo mandatory third-party food safety audits and comply with enhanced quality standards, reported PTI.