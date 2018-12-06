Fish Oil May Reduce Bleeding Risk In Surgery Patients: Study 

Fish oil has become the talk of the town again. Packed with omega 3 fatty acids, fish oil is known to boost brain, heart and eye health. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, the fish oil may lower the risk of bleeding during surgery, say researchers. The study challenges the current recommendations to stop fish oil. Fish oil is among the most common natural supplement for treatment of hypertriglyceridemia or prevention of cardiovascular disease. However, concerns about theoretical bleeding risk have led many to conclude that patients should stop taking fish oil before surgery.

The researchers of the study, which was published in the journal Circulation, examined 1,516 patients. They were scheduled for cardiac surgery and were randomised into to omega-3s or placebo groups. The study revealed that higher blood omega-3 levels - eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) - were associated with lower risk of bleeding. The dose was 6.5-8 grams of EPA+DHA over two-five days before surgery, and then 1.7 grams per day beginning the morning of surgery and continuing until discharge.

There was a significant reduction in the number of units of blood needed for transfusions. Another analysis revealed that higher the blood EPA+DHA level on the morning of surgery, the lower the risk for bleeding, according to the Bleeding Academic Research Consortium (BARC) criteria. "The researchers in this study concluded that these findings support the need to reconsider current recommendations to stop fish oil or delay procedures for people on fish oil before cardiac surgery," said Bill Harris, founder of OmegaQuant.

Omega-3s, specifically EPA and DHA, are crucial for heart, brain, eye and joint health. Many people often do not include enough of these fatty acids in their diet, which can prove detrimental to their health. Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna and nuts like walnuts and almonds are enriched with omega 3 fatty acids.



(With inputs IANS)