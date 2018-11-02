Fermented Dairy Products May Lower Heart Disease Risk: How To Make Yogurt At Home

Including more fermented dairy products in your diet could protect against heart disease, said a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition. However, consuming a lot of regular dairy products was linked to a heightened chance of developing a cardiovascular condition.



Fermentation involves adding live bacteria to dairy products, such as milk to create yogurt.

For the study, the team assessed data on 1,981 men aged between 42 to 60 years old who were taking part in the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study launched between 1984 and 1989. The participants did not have heart disease at the start of the original study.

The follow up studies was conducted after four and 11 years, they were made to complete four-day food diaries. It was revealed that after 20 years, 472 of the total men had experienced some sort of coronary heart event.



The high fat content of dairy products has been under the scanner for quite some time. Most nutritionists also advise cut back on full-fat milk. But as it turns out, dairy has a lot of health benefits especially pertaining to heart which must not be ruled out.

The study suggested that fermented dairy products may have health benefits compared to non-fermented dairy. Using more fermented dairy, such as yogurt, kefir, quark and sour milk, may do wonders for your heart health. Opt for lower-fat versions and low sugar versions. Many yogurts can contain a lot of added sugar, which could induce weight gain and surge blood sugar levels.



The study was observational in nature and did not establish as to how the fermented dairy products cut the risk of cardiovascular events.



With this step by step guide by Niru Gupta you can make yogurt at home