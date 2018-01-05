Facial Yoga: How This 30 Minute Face Workout Can Make You Look Younger

Highlights Yoga has proved to be one of the most effective workouts Undertaking 30 minutes facial yoga can make you look younger Facial yoga is known to increase the blood circulation on your face

Yoga has proved to be one of the most effective workouts one could ever do. It gives you peace, increases your flexibility, maintains a healthy metabolism, helps with weight management and enhances your blood circulation. We pay a lot of attention to our body through Yoga but do you think that's enough? Yoga experts will tell you that this ancient practice also has some powerful asanas for your facial muscles too. It is said that undertaking 30 minutes facial yoga can actually makes you look 3 years younger, and you really don't need to apply artificial products to have that glow on your face or any concealer to hide fine lines. Facial yoga is known to increase the blood circulation on your face which eventually leaves a natural glow, it tightens your skin which makes it look more firm and healthy, it releases tension and removes even the slighter signs of aging. According to Dr. Deepali Bharadwaj from the Skin & Hair Clinic, "Facial yoga is a form of yoga which is practiced using the facial muscles. It plays a role in keeping muscles of the face tighter, rejuvenated, fresher, looking younger, lesser lags, just as yoga does to the muscles all over the body, by giving oxygen to the facial muscles. For me facial yoga is a way of life and I make sure to practice it every day".

Here are 4 ways in which you could workout your face through facial yoga:

1. Be surprised

Surprise me is usually performed to smoothen your forehead.

How it works: Hold your surprised reaction by uplifting your forehead muscles for about 2-3 minutes, which will help muscles to increase blood circulation around your eyes and forehead.

2. Fuller cheeks

Fuller cheeks helps you get firmed cheeks leaving a long lasting glow to it.

How it works: Take a big breath making a puff to your mouth from cheek to cheek and after few seconds slowly start releasing it, repeat this 2-3 times. This workout will help your cheek muscles to strengthen its firmness and will never make your cheeks look thin or loose.

3. Smiling Face

Smile as much as you can showing your teeth, this pose will help you to lift nasal labialfolds also known as smile lines.

How it works: The very first step is to smile and then start lifting your muscles and softly press your fingers down for confrontation. It will make your muscles stronger and won't make it look droopy.

4. The Lion face

It braces your face and tones all face muscles together. It's said to be one the most effective asanas for the face.

How It works: Kneel down and open your mouth wide and bring your tongue downwards and make sure it should touch your chin even if its not touching, do it forcefully after doing so you'll start hearing a sound coming out from your throat. Repeat it 2 times and hold it as long as you can.

These were the facial exercises that you could do on daily basis to help you look younger. Why spend your money expensive beauty products when you roar your way to looking younger!