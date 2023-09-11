Enjoy Pav Bhaji Without Guilt Now! 5 Ways To Make It Healthier

Pav bhaji is one of the most loved street foods. (Image Credit: Istock)

We've all been there: enjoying a plate of pav bhaji and regretting it right after, haven't we? It certainly delights our taste buds every single time we have it, but the fact that it's cooked with copious amounts of butter gives it a low rating on the nutritional scale. If consumed too frequently, it can lead to a host of health issues, including weight gain. So, should we completely give up our favorite street food? Absolutely not! Having it occasionally is not a cause for concern, but if you find yourself craving it too often, it's always better to make it at home. This way, you can adjust the quantity of the ingredients and transform it into a healthier yet still delicious snack.

Also Read: Chaat Gets Healthier... And Tastier! 5 Tips To Make Nutritious Bhel Puri

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Pav Bhaji Good For Health?

As much as we wish the answer were yes, unfortunately, it's not. There is no doubt that pav bhaji is among the most beloved street foods in India, but it falls short in the health department. The bhaji is typically made with generous amounts of ghee and butter, making it a source of unhealthy fats. The pavs served with it also fall into the same category, as they are made with maida (refined wheat flour). Pav bhaji, as a meal, will undoubtedly satisfy your taste buds, but consuming it regularly may lead to several health issues, including weight gain and increased cholesterol levels.

Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Make Pav Bhaji Healthier:

1. Reduce the butter:

Pav bhaji without butter may not sound exciting at all, but if you want to prioritize your health, you'll need to bid farewell to excess butter. If not completely, at least consider reducing the amount you typically use. It might not be as indulgent, but realizing that you're consuming far fewer calories than your regular pav bhaji meal is quite satisfying.

2. Incorporate more veggies:

Adding vegetables to any dish significantly boosts its nutrient content. When making pav bhaji, make a healthier choice by adding more high-fiber veggies like carrots, peas, and bell peppers. While you can't skip adding potatoes to the bhaji, you can always reduce their quantity and add more vegetables instead.

3. Opt for whole wheat pavs:

The pavs served with pav bhaji are usually made from all-purpose flour (maida), which isn't the healthiest option. Maida lacks significant nutrients and can contribute to excessive calorie intake. A better alternative is whole wheat (atta) pavs. They are high in fiber and retain all the nutrients. If possible, consider making them from scratch at home.

Also Read: Craving Pizza On A Diet? 4 Easy Tips To Make Healthier Pizzas At Home

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cut back on salt:

Excessive salt consumption is a major contributor to various health issues. That's why it's crucial to be mindful of the amount you use in any dish. When making pav bhaji, add salt to taste and avoid overdoing it. If you find it insufficient, you can always adjust by adding a splash of lemon juice to the bhaji. Remember, less is often more when it comes to salt.

5. Serve with salad:

Pav bhaji is already a hearty meal, especially when paired with the pav. However, you can enhance its nutritional value by serving it with a side salad. This will help you feel full more quickly and reduce the temptation to consume extra pavs or bhaji. It's a win-win situation for satisfying your cravings in a healthier way.

Remember to bookmark these tips and follow them to enjoy your plate of pav bhaji guilt-free next time!