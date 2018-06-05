Eid 2018: Top 8 Delectable Chicken Recipes To Prepare For Eid al-Fitr

Highlights Eid al-Fitr 2018 will be celebrated on June 14th and 15th. Hyderabadi murgh dum biryani is prepared in the kachchi style of biryani. Butter chicken is a trustworthy crowd-pleaser.

Eid al-Fitr is just around the corner and millions of Muslims around the world are preparing to end their month-long holy fasts, which were observed during Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr 2018 will be celebrated on Thursday, June 14th and will end on Friday, June 15th. The festival is also known as 'meethi Eid' and it is one of the most important religious holidays celebrated by Muslims. The festival marks the first and only day of the month of Shawwal, on which Muslims are not allowed to fast. The day follows another six days of fasts, which, combined with the Ramadan fasts, represent a year's worth of fasts and it is believed that these fasts will result in rewards.

Although the festival is celebrated in various different ways in different countries. The day typically involves a lavish feast, as it is the official fast-breaking day in between 36 days of fasts. Islamic followers across the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, or meethi Eid, by getting together with family and friends, preparing sweets and exchanging gifts and sweets with each other. The Eid feast also consists of a variety of meat delicacies and non-vegetarian delights, including chicken and mutton dishes.



Here are some of the best chicken recipes you can prepare for Eid al-Fitr 2018:

1. Chicken Shami Kebabs

One of the best non-vegetarian starters out there, shami kebabs are a favourite of chicken-lovers. They are prefect for a quick pre-dinner snack, to whet your appetite for the lavish feast that awaits. They can be served with tomato ketchup and green (mint and coriander) chutney.

2. Bhatti Ka Murgh

Marinated in a special spicy and flavourful marinade and grilled to juicy, succulent perfection, bhatti ka murgh is a north Indian stunner, which is a sure-shot way to wow your guests.



3. Chicken Shawarma

If you're a fan of chicken shawarmas, then you'll surely want to recreate the same at home for your Eid dinner. Marinated chicken is baked and wrapped up in a toasted pita bread and served with onions, chutney and mayonnaise, and sometimes pickled vegetables.



4. Kashmiri Chicken Pulao

If your meat rice dishes get your groove going, then this stellar Kashmiri pulao recipe is for you to try out. Kashmiri chicken pulao has aromatic chicken pieces in rice cooked in whole spices, Kashmiri chillies and ghee, giving the dish a rich and wholesome flavour.

5. Hyderabadi Murgh Dum Biryani

One of the best, most-loved versions of the biryani is the Hyderabad-style chicken dum biryani. This type of biryani is known as the 'kachchi biryani,' since it has uncooked chicken pieces at the bottom of the pot. It takes much longer to cook than the 'pakki biryani,' but the resulting taste and flavour justifies it all.



6. Chicken Rogan Josh

The chicken variant of the popular Kashmiri lamb curry is as satisfying as the original dish. Juicy chicken pieces are cooked in a host of spices including kokum and saffron, giving it a unique and intensely satisfying flavour.

7. Butter Chicken

The mere mention of the name of butter chicken elicits an immediate release of the salivary floodgates. Originally created in the kitchens of Moti Mahal, this recipe comes straight from its place of birth, is unbelievably easy to follow, and is a trustworthy crowd-pleaser.

These chicken recipes are sure to make you very popular with your Eid dinner party guests. So, go ahead and try them all out on Eid al-Fitr 2018.

Eid Mubarak 2018!