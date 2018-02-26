Eating Fresh Fruits And Vegetables May Help Fight Depression; Try These Herbs Too!

Depression is a known common illness worldwide with more than 300 million people affected, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Many health experts have claimed that consuming fresh fruits and vegetables may help ease many symptoms of depression. According to Harvard Health Publishing, Harvard Medical School, a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables and fruits is a healthier option than eating a lot of simple carbohydrates found in processed foods. As per the National Center For Biotechnology Information (NCBI), previous studies suggest that certain nutrients found in fruits and vegetables may be important in preventing the development of depression.

While fresh fruits and vegetables can be able to reduce the symptoms of depression, there are certain herbs that you must try under proper supervision of the doctor.

We suggest some herbs that can help reduce depression symptoms.

1. Brahmi

Brahmi acts as an adaptogen that means it helps the body to adapt to new or stressful situations. It is believed to increase the serotonin levels in the brain that help keep the mind calm and anxiety free.

2. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a popular herb that is known to relieve stress and anxiety; thanks to the active compounds present in it. These active compounds help reduce stress caused by emotion and physical fatigue.

3. Jatamansi

Jatamansi is known for its anti-depressant, anti-stress and anti-fatigue properties. It helps erase negative thoughts by channelizing the energies of the mind in just the right direction.

4. Pudina

Pudina or peppermint has menthol in it that helps keep the mind calm and gives a cooling effect. It is loaded with vitamin A and C and minerals that help in keeping you fit.

These herbs should only be ingested under supervision of Ayurvedic expert.



