Eating Fresh Fruits And Vegetables May Help Fight Depression; Try These Herbs Too!

While fresh fruits and vegetables can be able to reduce the symptoms of depression, there are certain herbs that you must try under proper supervision of the doctor.
We suggest some herbs that can help reduce depression symptoms.
1. Brahmi
Brahmi acts as an adaptogen that means it helps the body to adapt to new or stressful situations. It is believed to increase the serotonin levels in the brain that help keep the mind calm and anxiety free.
2. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is a popular herb that is known to relieve stress and anxiety; thanks to the active compounds present in it. These active compounds help reduce stress caused by emotion and physical fatigue.
3. Jatamansi
Jatamansi is known for its anti-depressant, anti-stress and anti-fatigue properties. It helps erase negative thoughts by channelizing the energies of the mind in just the right direction.
4. Pudina
Pudina or peppermint has menthol in it that helps keep the mind calm and gives a cooling effect. It is loaded with vitamin A and C and minerals that help in keeping you fit.
These herbs should only be ingested under supervision of Ayurvedic expert.