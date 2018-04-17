Eating Early Breakfast Is Crucial To Manage Type 2 Diabetes Better: Study

Type 2 diabetes is condition where the body produces insulin, but their cells don't use it as well as they should, resulting in spiked blood sugar levels. People with Type 2 diabetes have need to be extra careful about their diet. Not just their diets, the timing of their meals may have an impact on their blood sugar levels. According to a latest study published by the journal of Diabetic Medicine, people with Type II diabetes who eat breakfast later, are more likely to have a higher Body Mass Indices (BMI).According to the study, an ‘evening person’ is linked to higher body mass indices among people with Type II diabetes, and having breakfast later in the day is quite likely to drive this association.Previous studies have found a strong link between obesity and type 2 diabetes. It has been found that having an ‘evening preference’, i.e people who wake up later and hit the bed late, may have an increased risk for obesity. But research is lacking regarding this phenomenon among people with Type II diabetes.Researchers of the study, wanted to determine if morning or evening preference among people with Type II diabetes was associated with an increased risk for higher BMI too. The study also looked into what specific factors about evening preference contributed to the increased risk.For the study, the team examined 210 non-shift workers living in Thailand with Type II diabetes for their study. The participants were made to answer questionnaires, assessing their morning/evening preference.The questions focused on preferred time for waking up and going to bed; time of day spent exercising; and time of day spent engaged in a mental activity (working, reading, etc.).They answered about their meal timing, and daily caloric intake was determined via self-reported one-day food recalls.The researchers notedthe weight and BMI of each participant. Sleep duration and quality were also taken into account.Self-reported average sleep duration was 5.5 hours/night. On average, participants consumed 1,103 kcal/day. The average BMI among all participants was 28.4 kg/m2 — considered overweight. Of the participants, 97 had evening preference and 113 had morning preference.Participants with morning preference ate breakfast between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., while participants with evening preference ate breakfast between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.It was found that people with morning preference had earlier meal timing, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and the last meal.People with evening preference were found to have higher BMI. Caloric intake and lunch and dinner times were not associated with having a higher BMI. On the other hand, morning preference was associated with earlier breakfast time and lower BMI by 0.37 kg/m2.The researchers claimed those who had breakfast later in the day may up the risk factorrisk factor associated with a higher BMI among people with Type 2 diabetes.However the scientists said that the study is only observational and establishes no causal relationship. It remains to be investigated if eating breakfast earlier will help with body weight in this population.The researchers also said that later meal times may misalign the internal biological clock, which plays a role in circadian regulation.Diabetics tend to have high blood sugar levels due to the inefficiency of insulin, a hormone secreted by the pancreas, to control them. Here are six foods that can help in controlling your blood sugar levels naturally.The special mixture of dietary fibres found in barley may help reduce your appetite as well as high blood sugar levels. Whole grains like oats, brown rice or millets like jowar and ragi contain both soluble and insoluble fibre that helps with sugar control.Accordingly to a study done by the University College Dublin in Ireland, resistant starch found in foods such as bananas, potatoes, grains and legumes, may benefit your health by aiding blood sugar control, supporting gut health and enhancing satiety. This is a form of starch that is not digested in the small intestine and is, therefore, considered a type of dietary fiber.Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin which has been shown to control diabetes naturally.Bitter gourd tends to increase the uptake of glucose and improves glycemic control.