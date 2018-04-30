Eating Almonds Is Healthy For Heart, Says Study

What Is Dyslipidaemia?

Other Nuts That Are As Healthy As Almonds:

We all know that eating almonds have many health benefits. Rich in nutrients like vitamin E, dietary fibres, omega 3 fatty acids and proteins, almonds are considered the next big superfood because of their unbelievable nutrient profile. They are not just good for our memory, but also good for our heart, especially for Indians. Since Indians are more prone to heart diseases as compared to their Southeast Asian counterparts. As per the review of over 1,500 studies published in the journal Nutrients, adding almonds to our daily diet can reduce dyslipidaemia, which is one of the most important risk factors for cardiovascular disease among Indians.It is a condition which is caused due to high LDL-cholesterol and triglyceride levels and low HDL cholesterol levels. The lead authority of the study said, "Daily consumption of 45 gms of almonds in any form can help reduce dyslipidaemia." The review also included a study conducted in India that showed the consumption of almonds everyday reduced the abdominal fat, which is one of the main reasons for metabolic syndrome and ischemic heart disease (IHD).There are many studies worldwide that talked about almonds and their ability to improve blood cholesterol levels. Consuming almonds everyday are considered healthy due to their fat profile (predominantly mono- and poly-unsaturated fats, also known as good fats), antioxidant vitamin E, dietary fibre, and other important nutrients.Walnuts may have a little bitter taste, but are rich in anti-inflammatory properties, and the credit goes to the omega-3 fatty acids. Adding a handful of walnuts to your diet can boost vitamin B levels, which are known to enhance your skin health by keeping age related fine lines and wrinkles at bay.Known for their acne-fighting nutrients, cashews are your best friends if you want to get rid of your pimples. Not just that, cashews are high in selenium, which acts as an antioxidant with vitamin E, leaving hydrated skin and reduced inflammation. Moreover, cashews are known to have zinc, which promotes immune function for healing and cell growth, and renewing and replenishing the infected acne areas.If you are seeking to lose weight, then Pistachios can come handy, however, they are also filled with heart healthy fats that are known to promote good cholesterol. Moreover, the antioxidants in pistas help reduce your acne by controlling your blood sugar levels that circulate the acne-causing hormone androgen.Brazil nuts are known to be rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are a great source of selenium and are responsible for improving your skin's elasticity. Moreover, Brazil nuts also reduces the growth of free radicals and keeps your skin hydrated, and the credit goes to glutathione that is known to keep your skin healthy.