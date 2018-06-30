Drinking Chocolate Milk After Working Out May Be Great For Your Muscles; Try These Drinks Too

According to the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, cocoa infused milk is actually good for your body, especially after working out. As per the researchers, a glassful of chocolate milk contains carbohydrates, proteins and fats, along with water and electrolytes, all of which are ideal for helping your body recover after an intense workout. In fact, when you compare chocolate milk to plain milk, water or most other sports drinks, it boasts double the protein and carb content. Moreover, the research says that a delicious glass of chocolate milk after your workout also helps prevent post-exercise dehydration due to its high water content.

The drink is also said to have B-complex vitamins, nutrients that help convert food into energy, along with calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D- all things that ensure your bones stay strong enough to support you through all of those intense workouts. Chocolate milk is said to be good for endurance athletes, as the cardio leaves your muscles feeling so fatigued that they need fast and efficient way to refuel. And when solid food might not sit that well right after this workout, cocoa flavoured dairy could be a great alternative until your appetite kicks in.

If you are lactose intolerant or just vegan or don't like chocolate milk, then we other post-workout drinks that work as great electrolytes.

1. Coconut water an d lime

Coconut water has enough nutrients to become the much-needed energy drink. Many athletes tend to swear by it. All you need to do is to add coconut water, honey, salt and lime juice to your glass and drink after your workout. It will instantly perk you up.

2. Kokum energy drink

Kokum acts as a great natural post-workout drink that has electrolytes in it. You can add jeera into the drink for a tinge of kokum drink. Take some kokum syrup, add rock salt, coconut salt, lemon juice and mix them together.

3. Banana smoothie

Banana is packed with potassium, which helps recover your muscles after an intense workout. You can either eat a banana or just make a smoothie out of it. Take banana, coconut water, orange juice and dahi and blend them together to make a great smoothie.

4. Green mango drink

Green mangoes are generally available everywhere. They are known to be natural electrolytes. Take green mangoes, rock salt, black salt, sugar, chilli powder and soda and make a nice and refreshing drink to recover yourself.