Drink This Belly-Shrink Citrusy Tea To Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals

Are you on a weight loss spree and struggling to lose that stubborn fat around your waist? Exercise and diet plans are sometimes impossible to follow. Moreover, saying "no" to those tempting food cravings in office parties, birthdays and family functions is tougher than running on a treadmill for extra 15 minutes. But, fret not! We are here to tell you how exactly you can achieve your weight loss goals, without putting much extra efforts. Of course, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy diet is always important, but adding a few drinks to your everyday diet may accelerate the pace of your weight loss programme. We are talking about drinking a weight loss-boosting drink that will not only help you get rid of that belly fat but will also boost your metabolism and improve digestion. And the best part is that you can prepare this drink in the comforts of your own kitchen, without adding any fancy ingredients. So, without further ado, let's see what this drink is all about.

Lemon Cinnamon Tea For Weight Loss

Lemon is packed with vitamin C, pectin fibre and antioxidants, all of which are known to boost immunity, supress appetite and cut belly fat. Lemon tea is one of the best drinks for weight loss. Lemon juice is very low on calorie count. Moreover, drinking lemon water promotes satiety and fullness, while keeping the calorie intake very low. This, in turn, helps in weight reduction.

Cinnamon comprises compound called mineral chromium, which keeps the appetite under control. Moreover, the wonder spice is packed with essential minerals, vitamins and fibres, all of which promote weight loss.

Lemon cinnamon tea for weight loss

How To Make Lemon Cinnamon Tea

Ingredients:

1 lemon

Half teaspoon cinnamon powder

1/4 black pepper, grounded

Method:

Take a vessel and add 1 cup of water in it. Heat the water but do not boil it. Now, add lemon juice, cinnamon powder and black powder to it. Mix well before drinking.

Begin your day with this belly-shrink citrusy tea and see the results yourself. If you know any other tea that may help you lose weight, then do let us know in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.