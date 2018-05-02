Do Mangoes Contain Toxic Chemicals?

Highlights It is time to gorge on some succulent and sweet mangoes Mangoes come packed with a host of nutrients Artificial ripening of mangoes is on a rise across India

It is summer-time; which clearly means, it is time to gorge on some succulent and sweet mangoes. These bright yellow delights are not just delicious, but have many health benefits to offer . Mangoes come packed with a host of nutrients like fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A and numerous antioxidants that promote health. There is a common misconception that mangoes induce weight gain due to the presence of excessive calories and natural sugars . However, if eaten in moderation, they do no harm. While this fruit is hailed as the king of fruits, there is a chance it may come loaded with toxic chemicals that may do more harm than good. Many fruits are said to be artificially ripened and sold off as natural products. Have you been consuming too sweet mangoes lately? Well, beware, they might be chemically toxic. Let's find out more on mangoes and toxicity.



According to Ashwin Bhadri, CEO of Equinox Labs, "Artificial ripening of mangoes is on a rise across India, citing the scarcity of the product in the market and its demand by consumers. Calcium carbide is the leading chemical that is used in this process. Pouches of calcium carbide are placed with mangoes. When this chemical comes in contact with moisture, acetylene gas is produced, the effects of which are similar to ethylene, the one that is naturally used for fruit ripening process. Not just mangoes, several other fruits are artificially ripened and the problem is global."



As per Ashwin Bhadri, use of calcium carbide for artificial ripening is prohibited by FSSAI, considering the health problems they pose. From disorders like dizziness, sleepiness, mental confusion and memory distortion, calcium carbide is known to affect the neurological system. The traces of arsenic and phosphorous hydride cause additional damage to the hormonal functioning.

The fruit quality falls substantially with the use of calcium carbide; the fruit is overly soft, lacks the natural sweetness that otherwise it might have and rot quicker than the natural pace. Since the quantity of calcium carbide depends on how raw the product is, the level of toxicity increases considerably.

Ashwin Bhadri adds to it, "Other than the previously mentioned methods to identify the naturally ripened ones from those ripened artificially, one can resort to a simple method - add the mangoes in a bucket/body of water. If the mangoes sink, they are naturally ripened. If they float, they are harvested artificially. Also, an artificially ripened mango will have very little or no juice dripping out. One might even experience burning sensation while having artificially harvested mango."

The other methods to identify ripening are using chemical techniques. However, getting fruits tested from an NABL Certified Laboratory is the best foot forward. They can analyse and put forth the presence and the levels of contamination, with not one but the total chemicals used in the ripening process.



Here are some more ways to identify chemically ripened mangoes-

1. Check the colour

In an artificially ripened mango, there is a chance that there are patches of green. These patches will be distinguishable from the yellow ones.

2. Taste

When you eat ripe mangoes, you may feel a slight burning in the mouth. Some may experience stomach ache, diarrhoea, et al.

3. No juice may mean it is artificial

Another indicator is to squeeze juice out of the mango. A well ripened mango may have lots of juice in it; however, artificially ripened mango may have little or no juice.

Make sure you resort to using these methods to identify if they have been ripened artificially or buy from a trusted source. Happy Summers!