Did You Know: Hot Chocolate May Be Great For Your Mental Health Too

Hot chocolate makes for a wholesome drink (Photo Credit: iStock)

What's that one drink that defines comfort during the winter season? Let's all agree - it's a mug of hot chocolate. Thick and creamy chocolate-y goodness, with the topping of marshmallows, the drink can win hearts at any given point. Alongside, it helps you warm up too. But did you know, this winter classic has more to it? That's right! Hot chocolate may help benefit your health in more than one way, including aiding mental health. Here's how.

Link Between Hot Chocolate And Mental Health | How Hot Chocolate Helps Promote Brain Health:

Hot chocolate is sweet and warm, giving you all the reasons to cheer up on a winter evening. But the comforting flavour is not the only reason to make you happy.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, chocolate contains a certain compound called cocoa flavanols that help improve attention, memory, and executive function of the brain. For the unversed, flavanols are antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. In this case, the cocoa flavanols help lower the inflammation in the brain cells.

A report by the Harvard Medical School weighs in that studies have found that daily consumption of cocoa flavanols was associated with improved memory in older adults who were suffering from a condition called mild cognitive impairment.

Moreover, milk (used in hot chocolate recipes) is also associated with improved cognitive function and memory. A report by the University of Kansas Medical Center further found that milk contains powerful antioxidants that may help protect the brain from some of the damage that accompanies ageing and ageing-related diseases.

Photo Credit: iStock

Winter-Special Hot Chocolate Recipe | How To Make Hot Chocolate At Home:

The recipe is super simple. You need to chop a slab of chocolate, mix it with milk, and boil until it is thick and creamy. Then top it with marshmallows and relish. You can also use cocoa powder instead.

Some people like sprucing up the classic hot chocolate with spices and other ingredients. If you ask us, we love adding some nutmeg and cinnamon dust for added aroma. You can also add some orange zest for the seasonal flavours. Click here for the classic hot chocolate recipe.

Now that you know well about the goodness of hot chocolate, enjoy the drink even more. But remember, nothing in excess is good for health. So make your food choices wisely to indulge without guilt.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.