Dental Disease: Here’s How You Can Take Care Of Your Dental Health Naturally; Expert Tips

According to a report published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, it is imperative to take care of your dental health, as it will only mean that you could be at a lower risk of suffering from oral health problems. Keeping your teeth, gums and mouth clean and healthy is an essential part of your daily routine and one misses looking after them, it may cause tooth decay, bad breath, gum disease, mouth sores, tooth erosion, tooth sensitivity and even oral cancer. There are several risk factors for oral diseases that may include high intake of sugar, tobacco use or drinking too many fizzy drinks. We generally tend to ignore basic rules of oral health.

We suggest a few ways to keep your dental health in check.

1. Floss regularly

No matter how well you brush your teeth; there are some areas that may be out of reach. However, flossing is on practice that can help remove the leftover food bits and plaque accumulated between your teeth and gum line. So floss regularly just like you brush every day.

2. Use a tongue scrapper

It is not just your teeth or gums that need to be cleaned; but also your tongue, which is generally neglected. Cleaning your tongue every day helps in removing the bacteria, improves your taste buds and reduces bad breath.

3. Oil pulling

As per the Ayurveda, you must practice oil pulling daily. It is the practice of swishing mustard oil in your mouth for a few minutes and spitting it out. You can also use mustard oil and salt that makes a natural mouth cleaner.

4. Drink lots of water

A dry mouth has more chances to increase the risk of plaque accumulation and gum disease. Therefore, drink enough water to support production of saliva that helps in keeping sensitive tissues moist.

5. Take enough time to brush

Brushing in just a few seconds wouldn't help clean your mouth properly. So, even if you are brushing twice daily, it wouldn't really make sense. Take about two to three minutes of your time to brush your teeth daily in order to ensure that every area in your mouth is cleaned.

Here are some foods that you must eat daily in order to ensure proper dental health.

1. Apple

Apple is rich in fibre that acts as a cleansing agent. It also contains malic acid that boosts saliva production, hence removing bacteria from the mouth.

2. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are abrasive in nature; therefore they help in removing plaque and strains from your teeth. The omega-3 fatty acids help in reducing the risk of developing gum diseases.

3. Vitamin C foods

The high amount of vitamin C present in oranges, lemon and berries help protect the gums from infections.

4. Milk

While calcium in milk helps fortify your teeth, the protein casein helps reduce acid levels in the mouth, thereby reducing the chances of gum corrosion.



