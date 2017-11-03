Delhi Food Truck Festival Is Back With Its Second Edition

Highlights With the mild chill in the air, comes the season of devouring 'Horn Ok Please', which is scheduled to begin on 4th November, 2017 You will witness a plethora of dessert carts

With the mild chill in the air, comes the season of devouring lip-smacking delicacies and what better way to spend your weekend indulging in a culinary journey at the upcoming Food Truck Festival that returns to Delhi with its second edition.Over 50 varieties of waffle, an assortment of barbeque treats, and a wide range of homemade cocktails, will be up for grabs in this exciting food truck festival, 'Horn Ok Please', which is scheduled to begin on 4th November, 2017 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium that will play host to over 40 food trucks including Something Saucy, The Lalit Food Truck, Eggjactly, Foodrath, Burnout, Grubtrotters and Street Junction from Ludhiana among others.

"We're super excited to associate with a giant brand like Pepsi, India's most beloved beverage brand and this time around, we intend to make the festival much bigger with elements of newness and many food trucks debuting at Horn OK Please," Digant Sharma, organizer of the festival and founder of So Delhi was quoted in a report by PTI.

Some of the major highlights to look forward to will be a 60-foot-long barbeque trailer, India's first barbeque bike and a waffle mart that will have about 50 varieties of waffles. You will witness a plethora of dessert carts and a marketplace featuring homemade goodies that will also be a part of the two-day mega event.

Moreover, to ensure a memorable experience for the visitors, a flea market selling just about everything; from stationery to accessories, and from apparel to handcrafted goods, along with vibrant music evenings to look forward to. The festival will bid goodbye on 5th November, 2017.



