Delhi Food Truck Festival 2018 Is Happening This Weekend: Food, Fun, Games And More

It's the season of food festivals in Delhi. The third edition of the Delhi Food Truck Festival is coming to the national capital on the coming weekend, that is, December 14 to December 16, 2018. The venue for the food festival is Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and the festival will feature a number of popular and lesser-known food trucks, music and dance performances, games, contests and more. The third edition of the food truck festival will see foodies flocking to food trucks and stalls of various categories such as 'Flavours of India', 'Delhi 6 Lane' etc. It will also feature a Delhi Food Truck Festival Haat (market), snow dance, a gaming/experience zone and even live performances by bands, artists and celebrities. From street foods and chaats like dahi bhalla, aloo chaat and pani puri etc., to momos, pizzas, waffles and milkshakes, the Delhi Food Truck Festival 2018 will feature a whole range of dishes and cuisines made by some of the best food trucks of the city.

Even fruit chaats, kathi rolls and kebabs, and juices will be available for those wanting to partake during the third edition of DFTF. Some of the brands showcasing their food and beverage at the DFTF 2018 include Keventers, Bhookh Box, Chicago Pizza, Wow Momos, Jacket Aloo, Firangi and More, Love, Bites, Momos, Masca Bites, Cane Hub and even hard candy experts House of Candy. A total of over 40 food trucks are said to be present in the grounds of JLN Stadium, ready to serve you for the three days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week. Some of the music bands and artists featured in the line-up at Delhi Food Truck Festival 2018 include The Soul Curry, Rock 'N' Raaga, Dhun - The Band The Project Raag - Sufi Saga , The Aamil Band, and The White Walkers etc.

The tickets for the festival start from Rs 99 and go up to Rs 249 per day and are available on Insider.in. However, if you want to buy a season pass, you will get the same for Rs 499, which allows you access for all three days of the festival. Weekend plans sorted you say? Well, duh!

Where: JLN Stadium, Delhi

Timings: 11 am onwards

Cost per person: Rs 249 per day and Rs 499 for all 3 days