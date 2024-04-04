6 Easy Steps To Make And Store Rotis In Advance To Save Time

Roti is a staple of Indian diet.

Are you tired of spending hours in the kitchen every day just to make fresh rotis for your meals? We have the perfect solution for you. By learning the art of preparing and storing rotis in advance, you can save both time and effort without compromising on taste and health. Although having freshly prepared meals is always better, sometimes, time constraints make it difficult. Preparing rotis in advance may seem like a daunting task, but with a few simple tips and tricks, you can streamline the process and enjoy rotis for any meal whenever you want.

Roti is consumed almost daily in Indian households.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here's The Step-by-step Process Of Making And Storing Rotis In Advance:

Step 1: Prepare the Dough

Start by preparing the dough for the rotis. Use whole wheat flour for a healthier option and knead it to a soft and pliable consistency. You can add a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of oil to the dough to enhance the flavour and texture.

Step 2: Roll Out the Rotis

Once the dough is ready, divide it into small portions and roll them out into thin, round rotis. Make sure to dust the rolling surface and the dough with flour to prevent sticking. You can use a rolling pin or a pressing machine to flatten the dough evenly.

Step 3: Cook the Rotis

Next, cook the rotis on a hot tawa. Cook each roti for about a minute on each side until it puffs up and develops golden brown spots. You can brush the rotis with a little oil or ghee while cooking.

Step 4: Cool the Rotis

Once the rotis are cooked, let them cool completely before storing. You can even sun-dry them for a longer life. This will prevent them from becoming soggy or sticking together when stored.

Step 5: Store Properly

To store the rotis, stack them neatly in airtight containers or ziplock bags. Place parchment paper or a clean cloth between each roti to prevent them from sticking together. You can store the rotis at room temperature for up to 24 hours or in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days.

Step 6: Reheat When Needed

When you're ready to enjoy soft rotis, simply reheat them on a hot tawa or in the microwave for a few seconds until warm and soft. You can brush them with a little oil or ghee while reheating them to restore their freshness and flavour.

Whether you're cooking for yourself or feeding a crowd, having ready-to-eat rotis on hand will make mealtime a breeze.