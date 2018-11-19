Cloves For Toothache: A Natural Remedy For Tooth Pain

Be it cavities, gum infections or toothache, all of these things can be quite annoying. The constant tooth pain can hamper your daily functions like eating and speaking to a great extent. If you have been suffering from toothache and are looking for some effective home remedies, then fret not, we've got your back. In order to get some relief from the nagging tooth pain, bring clove to your rescue. In the book, 'Healing Spices' by Bharat B. Aggarwal, PHD with Deborah Yost, it is mentioned that the scientific name for oil of clove is eugenol. And biting into a clove (the dried bud of an Asian tree and a culinary spice around the world) reveals just how powerful eugenol is; there's an instant rush of localised numbness. The eugenol and other aromatic molecules in clove make it one of the most penetrating spices on the planet.



Clove oil is known to boost circulation. When it's rubbed around a painful tooth, blood vessels near the gum dilate, bringing blood to the surface with a warm, soothing sensation. Other than this, it has analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help in reducing the redness and swelling around an injury.



According to Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Clove bud and clove bud oil is used to get relief from toothache. The oil is rich in eugenol, an antioxidant that helps in reducing pain and infections. Clove bud, leaves of eucalyptus and carom/ajwain seeds could be boiled and sieved; this decoction can used as a mouth rinse and one can gargle from it to reduce pain and bad breath."



Clove is said to be a formidable medicine against many forms of oral diseases. Its therapeutic powers can fight gingivitis, the early stage of gum disease when gums are inflamed. It is also known to fight periodontitis, the later stage when gums recede and bone erodes.



So, what are you waiting for? Bring this natural kitchen ingredient to your rescue and say bye-bye to toothache.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

