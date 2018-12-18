Christmas 2018: 5 Christmas Recipes You'll Love To Prepare For Christmas Party

Christmas is almost here and the preparations for the same have already started to begun. The festivity in the air is making us all go all happy and positive. When it comes to Christmas, food and feasting plays a crucial role. A plethora of tempting treats have already found their place in stores and supermarkets across the city. If you happen to be one of those who are planning to host a Christmas party for your family and friends and are confused about what spread to prepare on the Christmas day, fret not as we're here to help.

Here is a list of 5 Christmas recipes that you can prepare for your Christmas party:



Irish Winter Stew



There is nothing more comforting than a bowlful of warm, rich and hearty Irish stew on Christmas Eve! You can start your Christmas party with this easy-to-make stew recipe that is sure to be loved by kids and adults alike. It has mutton pieces tossed with potatoes and is seasoned with spring onions and carrots.



Sticky Rum Chicken Wings



Chicken lovers, raise your hands! This Christmas, ditch those regular chicken wings for this cracker of a dish that is not only appealing to the eyes but to the palate as well. What makes these chicken wings different from the regular ones is the addition of rum in it. The chicken wings are marinated, roasted and then flambeed with rum.



Meat Loaf



You can prepare this hearty dish for your family and friends this Christmas. The minced meat is baked into a loaf with tomato topping and is then served with a refreshing rice salad.



Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Dates



If you happen to be a bacon lover, then this one's for you. This stuffed dates recipe is sure to be the highlight of your Christmas party. The dates are stuffed with cream and chives, and are then wrapped in bacon. This snack recipe is baked to perfection and traditionally prepared during the Christmas feast.



Plum Cake



What's Christmas without a plum cake? There is no denying the fact that Christmas and plum cake are synonymous to each other. Made with dry fruits and raisins soaked in rum or brandy, plum cake can be savoured as a dessert with a dollop of ice cream. Give your hearty meal a perfect end with this plum cake recipe and thank us later.



So, what are you waiting for? Make you Christmas party happening with these five popular Christmas recipes! Merry Christmas to everyone!

