Chandra Grahan 2018: Date, Timing In India and Significance of The Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan 2018 or Lunar Eclipse 2018 date and time: The world is about to witness the longest lunar eclipse in a century on July 27 (night) and early hours of July 28 with duration of one hour and 43 minutes. The lunar eclipse will be visible in India. This day will also be a 'Blood Moon,' where the earth's satellite takes on a reddish hue. A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly behind the earth and the moon is eclipsed by the shadow of the earth. During a total lunar eclipse, the earth blocks direct sunlight reaching the moon. The only light that reflects from the surface is refracted (change of direction) by earth's atmosphere; this light tends to appear reddish, which is why it is known as Blood Moon. The total Lunar Eclipse slated for July 27, 2018 is happening on a full moon night, making this celestial phenomenon even more rare. Here are the timings of the Chandra Grahan 2018:

Chandra Grahan 2018: Date And Timings of Lunar Eclipse

The first part or phase of lunar eclipse will see the moon fall under the earth's shadow. This phase is known as the penumbral eclipse (initial stage). The event is said to begin from 11:44 pm IST on July 27. The first phase of the lunar eclipse is expected to set in from 11:54 pm. The total lunar eclipse is estimated to set in from 1:00 am IST on July 28. It is known that the total lunar eclipse will be visible in cities including Delhi, Pune and Mumbai among others.

For the second phase, as the moon continues on its orbit, there will be another partial lunar eclipse, which will be visible from around 2:43 am IST.

According to the reports in ANI, the moon will be in perfect alignment with the sun and the earth, with the moon in the middle of the earth and the sun. The eclipse will be visible all across the globe, except North America. It can be best viewed from Australia, New Zealand, Africa and Asia.

On January 31st, the world witnessed its first lunar eclipse of the year, where the moon appeared red in colour and much bigger in size. However, it was visible only in a few countries. It was the first time in 152 years, a supermoon, a blue moon and a blood moon coincided.

Chandra Grahan 2018: Does Lunar Eclipse Affect Your Body System?

It is believed that cycles of the moon have an impact on the human body system; both physically and psychologically. There are different beliefs and practices in connection with the lunar eclipse across the country.

After this, you will witness the next lunar eclipse on December 31, 2028.