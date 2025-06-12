California Couple Buys Pizza, Returns With $1 Million Lottery Win

An elderly couple in California stepped out to buy a pizza and returned home $1 million richer. The incident took place at the intersection of East Grant Avenue and Morgan Street in Winters, where the pizza outlet was located near a liquor store that also sold lottery tickets. According to a press release by the California Lottery, the wife had a sudden craving for pizza, prompting the couple to step out. The husband, McKinley Nelson, had a $100 bill and decided to buy two lottery tickets from the nearby store to get some change for tipping.

"I had a $100 bill. So, I got two tickets," said Nelson, a 72-year-old retired veteran. Talking about the ticket price, he added, "I think it was $20, and I went to the truck and started scratching."

After scratching the ticket, he told his wife, "I think this one's a million, but I'm not sure." Nelson then checked the California Lottery app, which confirmed he had indeed won $1 million.

A simple trip to the pizza place turned into a life-changing moment for this couple. Photo: Pexels

"So, my wife almost had a heart attack," he said, describing her reaction, adding, "and then we had to go in and buy the pizza." Giving her full credit, he said, "It was all because of her; she's the one who likes the pizza."

McKinley said he has been buying California Lottery tickets since the lottery began, nearly 40 years ago. "It took a long time to win," he laughed.

The couple plans to use the winnings to pay off their house, save a portion of the money, and buy a camper van so they can travel across the country to visit family.