Burrito Or Shawarma? 4 Key Differences Between These Street Foods You Need To Know

Have you ever been in a situation where you've been confused between two foods? Whether it's their outer appearance, their taste, or perhaps their name, something about them makes them look similar. You'll often come across various such foods in the culinary world. Two such popular foods that fall into this category are burritos and shawarma. If you're a true foodie, you must've tried or heard about them at some point. They both taste incredibly divine; however, many people find it hard to differentiate between them. To give you a clear understanding, we have collated a list of the key differences that exist between them. Read on to find out what these are.

What Is A Burrito?

Burrito is among the most popular Mexican foods. It consists of a tortilla wrap that is filled with various ingredients, such as meat, veggies, beans, guacamole, etc. The wrap is rolled from all sides, which gives this food its distinct burrito shape. It is quite wholesome and can be enjoyed both as a snack and as a main-course dish.

What Is A Shawarma?

Shawarma is a staple street food in the Middle East. It is traditionally made with minced meat that is wrapped into a roll, typically pita bread. It also consists of different sauces, which help add flavour to it. However, nowadays, there are also several vegetarian versions of shawarma that you'll find in the market.

Burrito Vs Shawarma: What Are The Differences Between The Two:

1. Difference of origin

Both of these street foods hail from different parts of the world. Burrito is a staple in Mexican cuisine, whereas shawarma is a popular Middle Eastern dish. As per food legends, the burrito was first invented in the city of Ciudad Juarez in the 1940s by a street vendor. Shawarma, on the other hand, is believed to have originated in the Arab world during the Ottoman Empire.

2. Preparation style

Burritos and shawarmas are prepared quite differently as well. For burritos, the ingredients are cooked separately and then arranged in the tortilla wrap. The wrap is covered from all sides in a burrito, which is not the case in a shawarma. One side is always uncovered, which makes it easier to eat. The meat for shawarma is first cut into thin slices, stacked vertically, and then roasted on a rotisserie.

3. Ingredients used

The ingredients used to prepare these street foods differ to a great extent. A burrito typically consists of ingredients such as beans, meat, or veggies. On the other hand, shawarma mainly consists of meat, which is flavoured with different sauces. This gives them a completely different flavour profile and texture as well.

4. Different accompaniments

A burrito is typically served with accompaniments like sour cream, guacamole, or salsa. Shawarmas are usually served with accompaniments like hummus, tabbouleh, or pickled vegetables. This difference makes them both quite versatile, making them unique in their own way.

Now that you know about the differences between burrito and shawarma, you'll be able to tell them apart easily.