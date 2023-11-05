'Brutal Assasination Culinary Act' - Internet Reacts To Viral Video Of Parle-G Pakoda

Internet users were not impressed with this creation. (Image Credit: X/@Shayarcasm)

There is no dearth of food experimentation videos on the internet. Every day, we come across several videos on our social media showcasing unique culinary creations. While some are a hit among foodies, others are simply cringe-worthy. Wondering what new food has been subjected to experimentation? It's none other than our beloved Parle-G biscuits. In a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, we can see a woman preparing pakodas of these biscuits. Yes, you heard that. They are coated with batter and then fried, just like regular pakodas. Internet users were not quite impressed with this bizarre food.

In this video, we can see a woman seated next to a large kadhai. She starts by dunking Parle-G biscuits into besan batter that is used for making pakodas. Then, she proceeds to deep fry them in the kadhai. In the next part of the video, we see her peeling boiled potatoes and preparing a spicy mixture. Once done, she sandwiches the potato filling between two Parle-G biscuits, coats them in the batter, and continues to deep-fry. They are then finally served hot with chutney. You can watch the full video below:

Also Read: Viral Video: Street Vendor's "Hygienic" Chicken Shawarma Raises Eyebrows

This food experiment video garnered hundreds of views and elicited numerous candid opinions in the comment section. One user wrote, "Seriously, out of their minds!". Another humorously wrote, "We should file a case against them."

Seriously ! Out of their mind's 🤮 — Sourabh Patil (@SourabhPatil02) November 4, 2023

we shld file case against them 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Suresh Kumar (@SureshK77282053) November 3, 2023

A third person wrote, "Can I please unsee it?" "It is a new innovation called the brutal assassination culinary act," wrote a fourth person.

It is new invention called as Brutal assassination Culinary Act — Santosh (@santoshpoojari3) November 4, 2023

"Who is eating this, Saheb?" asked a fifth person.

Who is eating this, Saheb ?! 😂😂 — Priyamwada (@PriaINC) November 4, 2023

Also Read: Viral Video: Man Makes 'Tadke Wali Chai', Internet Is Not Impressed

This is not the only food experiment we have seen with pakodas in the recent past. A few months ago, a video of a street vendor making a bizarre dairy milk silk pakoda went viral on the internet. The chocolate was coated with besan batter and then deep-fried in a kadhai. Internet users were quite disgusted with this unique culinary creation. You can read all about it here.