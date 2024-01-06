Astronauts May Now Get Fresh Salad In Space. Experts Explain How

Representative image

Space and space travelers are all about mysticism. We all want to know how do they live in space, what do they eat, and more. Hence, you would come across videos and journals of the astronauts explaining their daily lives up there. In several such documents, we have seen them having packaged foods in space, which are dehydrated and bland at times. But now, it won't be the same anymore. You heard us. Researchers reporting in ACS Food Science & Technology have designed a specialized meal, which reportedly, helps the men there get all the nutrition needed. It's an "optimal space meal: a tasty vegetarian salad", the report on the official website of ACS Food Science & Technology reads.

According to the experts, astronauts in space burn more calories than humans on Earth and require extra micronutrients, such as calcium, to stay healthy during extended exposure to microgravity.

All You Need To Know About The Optimal "Space Meal": The Space Veg Salad:

By now, we all know space scientists are working towards growing food in space for long-term missions. While the experimentations have began, there are still some food that these experts are still able to grown. However, in this new meal, the experts tried including fresh greens as much as possible to make it healthy and nutritious for the astronauts there.

The researchers first assessed combinations of fresh ingredients, while keeping in mind that those produce need less water, little fertilizer, and are easy to grow. "Of the scenarios, they found that a vegetarian meal made up of soybeans, poppy seeds, barley, kale, peanuts, sweet potato and/or sunflower seeds provided the most efficient balance of maximal nutrients and minimal farming inputs," reads the report.

The researchers made a fresh salad with the ingredients and made four people on Earth to taste. As per the experts, the review was a hit.

While this makes for a wholesome meal, regretfully, the ingredients fail to provide every micronutrient an astronaut needs to stay healthy in space. However, they suggested that "those missing could be added in a supplement".