Assam Declares 'Kaji Nemu' Lemon As 'State Fruit', Boosting Local Agriculture

Assam's Cabinet unanimously approves 'Kaji Nemu' as the state fruit. (Photo: iStock)

'Kaji Nemu' (Citrus limon) is a tangy fruit native to the Assam state of India. This lemon type is oval and has thin, smooth skin that is usually light green. This lemon variety has now been declared as the state fruit of Assam. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared the news on his official X handle (formerly Twitter). "Our Government has decided to declare Kaji Nemu (Citrus Limon) as the State Fruit of Assam. With its unique aroma and antioxidant properties, Assam lemon has enriched our local cuisines. With today's announcement, it is set to shine on the global fruit map, boosting self-dependency and production," he wrote.

Our Government has decided to declare Kaji Nemu (Citrus Limon) as the State Fruit of Assam. With its unique aroma & antioxidant properties, Assam lemon has enriched our local cuisines.



With today's announcement, it is set to shine on the global fruit map, boosting… pic.twitter.com/tATTxzixUf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 13, 2024

Also Read: Rare Assam Tea Sold For Record Price Of Rs. 1 Lakh Per Kg, Twitter Reacts

Importance of Kaji Nemu In Assam

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora announced in the state Assembly as per a decision of the Cabinet. "The Cabinet meeting yesterday has approved the 'Kaji Nemu' as the state fruit of Assam. It is a laudable decision of our government," he said, as per a PTI report.

Talking about the commercial plantation of Kaji Nemu as well as export, Bora added, "Commercial plantation of the Kaji Nemu is being done. There is 15.9 hectares of land under cultivation, with the production at 1.58 metric tonnes. In the last two years, this fruit has been exported to several countries, including to the Middle East."

Kaji Nemu has already received a GI tag. For the unversed, geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that is due to that origin, as explained by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Also Read: Odisha's Unique Red Ant Chutney Granted Geographical Indication (GI) Tag

What Makes This Lemon Variety Special?

Kaji Nemu is a highly prized fruit for its culinary and medicinal properties. It has a distinctively strong and sour flavour, which adds a zesty flavour to a variety of dishes. As per reports, it is also known for its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties. Kaji Nemu is a popular ingredient in traditional Assamese cuisine.