Artist Creates Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich-Inspired Table. Internet Loves It

The internet loved this unique creation. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@kamberlandcreations)

Imagine eating your favourite meals off a table inspired by the very food itself - stunning, right? Well, artist Kamber Carroll, known for his versatility in various forms of artistic expression, created a viral PB&J-themed sandwich table. For those unfamiliar, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a popular treat made by spreading peanut butter and jelly or jam on bread. In a video circulating online, Carroll is seen carefully cutting painted wood pieces with precision, then colouring them to resemble the ingredients of the sandwich. He then assembles the pieces into a truly unique table.

To make things even more mouth-watering, the video features two hyper-realistic coasters that look like pieces of bread. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kamber Carroll wrote, "The PB&J Sandwich Table. First of The Sandwich Series. This has been such a fun and unique piece of art to create, with so many different decisions and details. One of my favourites was building the coasters." You can watch the full video here:

Since being shared, the video has received almost 10 million views. Here's how social media users have reacted to it: One user said, "Omg, even the legs are little sandwiches." Another user mentioned, "I really love when people make wacky furniture." "Oh man, that's classic. My 4-year-old would love it too!" read another comment. Someone wondered, "Why is my mouth watering?" Another person added, "Absolutely love this."

An Instagram user wrote, "Future generations are gonna have a ball visiting thrift stores." Someone asked, "What do you cover the foam with? Is it plaster?" "The colours for the peanut butter and jelly are perfect!" said another person. One user suggested, "A glass of milk lamp would go perfectly next to it... I'm hungry now."

What do you think of the peanut butter and jelly sandwich table? Let us know in the comments section.