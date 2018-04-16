Are You Drinking Too Much Water? Here’s What It Does To Your Body

Water is one of the best healing elixirs for any ailment. It helps flush out toxins that may be harmful for your body and keep it going. While drinking eight to 10 glasses of water every day may be advised by many health experts, there is a chance that over-consumption of water may lead to certain problems. According to old guidelines published in the Clinical journal of Sport Medicine, you should drink water only when you are thirsty in order to avoid exercise associated hyponatremia.

According to these guidelines, drinking excess water is not good for your health as it weakens the ability of the kidneys to excrete excess water load and sodium in the body becomes diluted. This further leads to swelling in the cells, which can be life threatening. As per Dr. Shikha Sharma, Wellness and Nutrition Expert in New Delhi, consuming too much water indicates the improper functioning of kidneys. Consuming water more than required can lead to unnecessary overloading on the cardiac muscles and can lower down the blood pressure.

Moreover, it is said that too much consumption of water can lead to fluid overload in the body and imbalance in the body. Excess water can lead to lower sodium levels in the body, which may further lead to nausea, vomiting, cramps, fatigue, et al.

The best way to check if your body is dehydrated is to check the colour of the urine. If it is dark yellow, there is a chance you may need more water. In most healthy people, experts say that thirst is the guiding factor for water intake and people must go by that factor alone. The need differs from person to person. It is best to know your water needs from a doctor.

It is summertime and it is important to ensure that you are well hydrated; however, it is also important to know that excessive water consumption can reverse the good effects. Stick to drinking water only when your body indicates the thirst.



