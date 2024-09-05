Anushka Sharma Eats This Desi Food Combo When Not 'Feeling Great'

Anushka Sharma talks about her favourite comfort meal. (Photo: Instagram/ anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma is a big fan of humble, home-cooked food. The actor finds comfort in eating anything cooked by her mother. On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Anushka returned to Mumbai, months after spending time with her family in London after the birth of her son Akaay Kohli. Dressed in a blue cropped shirt and bright red trousers, she attended an event where she expressed her happiness in reconnecting with her fans and the media, reported ANI. Among several interesting answers about motherhood and college memories, what caught our attention was Anushka's scoop on her comfort food.

Anushka said, "Anything that my mother made while we were growing up was my comfort food. One thing I always go back to and when I am not feeling great, which is an instant pick-me-up, is dal chawal and sukhi aloo ki sabzi -- all in one plate. Love it," quoted ANI.

After attending the event, Anushka took to Instagram and shared pictures of her outfit of the day. "Happy go red-y!" Anushka captioned the post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are known for following a clean diet and disciplined lifestyle in their daily routine. In a previous interview, she revealed that they received a dinner invite from their neighbours Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, they had to admit that they eat dinner and sleep early. "Katrina and Vicky have invited us to their home, but we eat dinner at 6 and we sleep at 9:30. So I said [to Katrina Kaif], for you, we'll eat at 7-7:30 but we have to leave soon," she told Grazia India. How did Katrina Kaif react to that? Click here to learn more.