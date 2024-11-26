'Another Person Out Of Work!' Internet Reacts As Vlogger Gets Food Delivered By A Robot In China

Robot delivers food a viral video. Image Credit: Instagram/@josieliftsthings

In recent years, technology has rapidly reshaped the food industry, from the way we cook to how we receive our meals. Innovations such as robotic chefs and AI-powered restaurant services are revolutionizing dining experiences. Who could imagine that robots could be the new face of food delivery as well? One recent viral video showing an Australian travel vlogger receiving her food from a robot in a hotel in China has captured the imagination of social media users. The video, posted by Josie, a popular travel influencer, showcases an exciting moment of food delivery where a robot arrives at her hotel room with her meal.

The footage begins with Josie eagerly awaiting her meal in her hotel room, having been informed by a phone call that her food is on the way. As she opens the door, a sleek, waist-length robot glides down the hallway, its two headlights glowing. Josie watches the robot approach, and she is quick to close the door and wait to see if the machine will ring her doorbell. However, the robot simply informs her over the phone that her food is ready and waiting at the doorstep. It then slides open its head to reveal a compartment where Josie can take out her food and close the interaction without any further human involvement.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Josie captioned it, "This is how you get your food delivered in China. Would you prefer this? Or do you want people?"

The video has since gone viral racking up over two million views in a matter of hours. While some followers were amazed by the technological innovation, others voiced concerns about the potential job losses this kind of automation could cause.

One commenter remarked, "And another person out of work! Do these people not realize?" Another user questioned, "Does it ask for a tip?" Someone enquired, "What's the hotel? So easy to nick the food off of it." One particularly concerned user added, "That robot took away someone else's job and food," while another explained, "Technology created jobs. In this case, nobody's job is replaced, it just means that the patron doesn't need to go down to the lobby to collect their food delivery." One user jokingly asked, "So what if someone just robbed it? Does it turn into robocop?"

This is not the first instance of a food delivery robot capturing the public's attention. Earlier this year, travel vlogger Ken Abroad had a similar experience while visiting Shanghai, China. During his stay at a local hotel, Ken recorded a video of his food being delivered by a robot and shared his excitement with his social media followers. Just like Josie's video, his post received a great deal of attention, with many viewers impressed by the fusion of food and technology. Click here to watch the video.

