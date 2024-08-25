Amul's Latest Topical Honours 'Angry Young Men' Salim-Javed

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amul_india

In a new topical, Amul has paid tribute to the legendary duo - ace lyricist Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. On Saturday, August 24, the dairy brand took to its Instagram handle to share an animated picture of the two with an interesting caption. We can see the two sitting on the iconic bike from Sholay and enjoying a toast and tea. Amul India has also tweaked the lines of the evergreen song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from the Ramesh Sippy film. It read, "Yeh Toast Tea Hum Nahin Chhodenge!" Too good, Amul, too good. The illustration also carried the title of Salim-Javed's recently released docu-series Angry Young Men.

Also Read: Two Indian Brands Make It To The World's Top 10 Strongest Food Brands 2024, No. 1 Is...

Watch Amul's topical below:

Within no time, Javed Akhtar's daughter, director Zoya Akhtar, gave a shoutout to the dairy brand on her Instagram handle. She reposted Amul's new topical and wrote, "Amul India...Salim-Javed... Angry Young Men."

Watch Zoya Akhtar's post below:

The post in no time, went viral on social media. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was among the first to drop a comment under Zoya Akhtar's post. He dropped a red heart. For context, Siddhant made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Shweta Bachchan said, “How cool”. She has also added a heart-eye emoji to her comment.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's fans have also shared their excitement in the comments space.

“Love the way they capture the original picture,” read a comment.

Another called Salim-Javed an “Anmul Jodi.”

A user wrote, “Amul always surprises me.”

A person said, “This is epic! Utterly buttery Delicious. So is the series! Congratulations Zo and team - Angry Young Men.”

“Love the way they capture the original picture,” wrote a fan.

In the middle of this, a person declared, “My reason to eat Amul butter is their ads.”

Javed Akhtar's son, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has also shared the topical on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love it.”

Also Read: Amul Gives A Shoutout To Arijit Singh After He Becomes The Most Followed Artist On Spotify

Angry Young Men premiered on August 20 on Prime Video. The docu-series has been backed by Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and director-cum-screenwriter, Reema Kagti.