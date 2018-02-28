Aerobic Exercises May Delay The Onset Of Alzheimer’s Disease; These Foods May Help Too!

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, cardiovascular exercise training may help reduce the decline in brain function often seen Alzheimer's patients. The team of researchers who assessed data from 19 studies conducted between 2002 and 2015 that examined the effects of exercise on cognitive ability in 1,145 people at risk with Alzheimer's disease. Most participants in the study were female and the average age was 77. Aerobic exercises included brisk walking, jogging, swimming, cycling and activities that boost the heart rate and strengthen the heart and lungs.

On an average, participants exercised 3.5 days per week at moderate intensity, with each session lasting for about 30 to 60 minutes. As per the results, exercises, specifically, cardiovascular exercise had a strong favourable impact. The researchers found that there was a significant increase in the cognitive functioning in the exercise group as compared to the non-exercise group.

The study also suggests that aerobic exercise may be more effective than other types of exercise when the goal is to preserve the cognitive health of older adults at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Apart from exercise or physical activities, various foods can prevent or reduce the effects of Alzheimer's disease. Here are foods that you must include in your daily diet.

1. Turmeric

According to various studies, consuming turmeric on a regular basis can boost brain performance. Try using it in curries and snacks. You can also drink turmeric milk on a daily basis.

2. Berries

Berries are the new superfoods that help protect the brain from oxidative stress and may reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease.

3. Green leafy veggies

Green veggies are loaded with vitamin K and folic acid that help brain function better. They also help in keeping your memory sharp and reduce the chances of developing such conditions.

4. Omega-3 fatty acids

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are known to be good for brain function and also help in countering inflammation. Include more walnuts, flaxseeds and fish in your diet.