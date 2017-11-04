918 Kgs Of Khichdi, It's A Guinness World Record!

Highlights
- Its done. World record attempted and achieved!
- The khichdi was cooked in a custom-made kadhai (wok)
- Numerous foreign dignitaries witnessed the world record being set
On this achievement, Brand Ambassador of the The Great India Food Street Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, "The largest serving of Khichdi was made by using Indian ingredients such as Chawal, Moong Beans, Amaranth, Jowar, Bajra, Jo, Indian spices to make it nutritious and high protein. We promote international foods in India and it is our opportunity to showcase our superfoods to the world."
Officials from Guinness World Records were present at the location where 918Kgs of Khichdi was being cooked.
The cooking process began earlier this morning and Chef Kapoor was there with his team, supervising the proceedings and handing out regular updates to all those present.
Considering the world-record has been achieved on the auspicious day of Gurupurab, Khichdi is also being distirbuted to people in slum areas in identified regions in Delhi. As Khichdi sets a new Guinness World Record, the government plans to popularise the dish as the Brand India food globally.