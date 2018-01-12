6 Benefits of Coconut Oil That Will Make You Switch To This Superfood Today

Move over your refined oil and make way for coconut oil. At least the top nutritionists are sure doing and recommending so. Rich in Vitamin E, Vitamin K and minerals such as iron, coconut oil is one of the most nutritious additions you can make this year to your kitchen pantry. Latest studies have also claimed that coconut oil can raise HDL(good) cholesterol which makes it a right choice for the heart too. In addition to your health and diet, coconut oil can do wonders for your skin and hair too. A significant part of the country has trusted the wonder oil for years, for its immense hair care and beauty benefits. Coconut oil is extracted from matured coconuts harvested from the coconut palm. Which makes it a 100 percent natural oil as opposed to the refined and hydrogenated varieties which has been deemed as the major contributor to various health disorders like hypertension, diabetes and various heart ailments.Here are a few health and beauty benefits of coconut oil that will make you make the swap today.Coconut oil is deemed as one of the most heart-friendly oils. Coconut Oil contains 50% lauric acid which helps in maintaining cholesterol levels and normalizes high blood pressure. It does not increase low-density lipoprotein (LDL) which is the bad cholesterol. Coconut oil also reduces inflammation of arteries.For centuries, people have been using coconut oil for a variety of beauty needs. It's an excellent moisturizer for all skin type. Coconut oil is also known to delay the onset of wrinkles and sagging of skin.A large part of South India, swears by coconut oil for hair. Coconut oil supports hair growth. It has nutrients requires for hair growth. Coconut oil infuses natural shine to the dull locks and acts as an excellent hair conditioner.Coconut oil can also aid weight loss naturally. It increases the body's metabolic rate, is easy to digest and helps in healthy functioning of the thyroid and endocrine gland.Coconut oil can do wonders for your immunity too. The Lauric acid present in coconut oil gets converted into monolaurin which help fight bacteria and viruses, thereby keeping all illness and diseases at bay.It helps in improving digestion and prevents IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome). The saturated fats present in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties and help in dealing with various bacteria, fungi and parasites that cause indigestion.What are you waiting for? Switch to coconut oil today.