6 Benefits of Coconut Oil That Will Make You Switch To This Superfood Today

Here are a few health and beauty benefits of coconut oil that will make you make the swap today.
1. Good for heart
Coconut oil is deemed as one of the most heart-friendly oils. Coconut Oil contains 50% lauric acid which helps in maintaining cholesterol levels and normalizes high blood pressure. It does not increase low-density lipoprotein (LDL) which is the bad cholesterol. Coconut oil also reduces inflammation of arteries.
2. Skin care
For centuries, people have been using coconut oil for a variety of beauty needs. It's an excellent moisturizer for all skin type. Coconut oil is also known to delay the onset of wrinkles and sagging of skin.
3. Hair care
A large part of South India, swears by coconut oil for hair. Coconut oil supports hair growth. It has nutrients requires for hair growth. Coconut oil infuses natural shine to the dull locks and acts as an excellent hair conditioner.
4. Weight-loss
Coconut oil can also aid weight loss naturally. It increases the body's metabolic rate, is easy to digest and helps in healthy functioning of the thyroid and endocrine gland.
5. Boosts immunity
Coconut oil can do wonders for your immunity too. The Lauric acid present in coconut oil gets converted into monolaurin which help fight bacteria and viruses, thereby keeping all illness and diseases at bay.
6. Improves digestion
It helps in improving digestion and prevents IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome). The saturated fats present in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties and help in dealing with various bacteria, fungi and parasites that cause indigestion.
What are you waiting for? Switch to coconut oil today.
