5 Toppings That Will Transform Your Soup From Ordinary To Extraordinary

Delicious toppings for soup. (Image Credit: Istock)

There's something extremely satisfying about sipping on a hot bowl of soup during winter. It's like a warm hug that provides us with a sense of comfort and respite from the chilly weather outside. Whether it's clear soup, tomato soup, manchow soup, or chicken soup, we simply cannot get enough of them. While they taste good as is, there are certain toppings that can help take their flavour to the next level. After all, there's always room for creativity and experimentation in the world of food. So, why not apply this rule to your bowl of soup as well? Here, we'll be sharing some interesting topping ideas that will transform your soup from ordinary to extraordinary. Without further ado, let's explore what these are:

Also Read: Tired Of Holiday Weight? This Weight Loss Masoor Dal Soup Is What You Need

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Toppings That Will Help Enhance The Flavour Of Your Soup:

1. Croutons

Croutons are one of the most popular soup toppings. They are nothing but small cubes of toasted or fried bread and are used to add a crunchy texture to the soup. You can use white bread or brown bread to easily make them at home as well. It's also a great way to make use of your leftover, stale bread. Add them to your soup and enjoy the beautiful blend of textures.

2. Cheese

We all love adding extra cheese to our pizzas, pasta, and burgers. But have you considered adding it to your bowl of soup? Cheese has the power to make anything taste better, and soup is no exception. It helps add a creamy texture to it and gives it a super smooth consistency. Crumbled mozzarella cheese works quite well for doing so.

3. Fresh Herbs

You can even top your soup with different types of herbs. Thyme, oregano, rosemary, and parsley are some popular options to try. The trick here is to use fresh herbs instead of ready-made, store-bought packets. The fresher they are, the better your soup will taste. The best part? They also impart a delightful aroma to the soup.

4. Butter

If you want your soup to be rich in flavour, consider adding a dollop of butter to it. The taste it adds will make you want another serving. While regular salted butter works well for this purpose, you can even add a flavoured butter, such as garlic butter. This will not only make it rich but also add additional flavour. Now, isn't that a win-win situation?

Also Read: 7 Soups To Supercharge Your Immunity And Keep You Cosy In Winter

5. Nuts/Seeds

Just like croutons, nuts and seeds help add a nice crunchy texture to the soup. You can add nuts such as almonds, pine nuts, and walnuts. Make sure to chop and toast them nicely for the best results. Not only will they add texture, but they will also add nutritional value to the soup. For seeds, you can choose from options such as pumpkin seeds and flax seeds.

So, the next time you make soup at home, consider adding any of these toppings to it and enjoying the incredible taste.