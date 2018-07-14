5 Reasons To Have A Glass Of Beetroot Juice Every Day

Beetroots are undoubtedly one of the healthiest vegetables you can juice. If you haven't yet tried beetroot juice, it's time you do now. Beets are a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, fibres and antioxidants. If you have been ignoring the beautiful-looking and vibrant veggie for its distinctive taste and smell; then here are five reasons to convince you to have a glass of beetroot juice every day. Loaded with the goodness of essential nutrients, beetroot has the potential to keep a lot of diseases at bay. Apart from this, beetroots can also provide a glow on your skin as it has blood purifying properties. Add it in your daily diet.

Here's a list of 5 amazing benefits of drinking beetroot juice:

1. Acts As A Detox Drink

Beetroot juice acts a detox drink, which can flush out toxins from the body. Since it is loaded with essential fibres, it also facilitates smooth bowel movement, which in turn aids in the detoxification of waste. It works as a body cleanser.

2. Helps Improve Digestion

As we mentioned earlier, beetroot is an excellent source of fibre, which ultimately aids digestion. Consumption of beetroot juice helps stimulate the intestines and breakdown of food.

3. Provides Energy

As per various studies, consumption of beetroot juice prior to workout sessions may possibly increase the efficiency of your workout by providing an energy boost. It is considered to be a complete source of energy in itself.

4. Helps Combat Anemia

If you happen to suffer from anemia, wherein the blood has low levels of hemoglobin, then you must bring beetroot to your rescue. Its juice is loaded with phosphorous, magnesium, potassium and zinc. It also has vitamin C, which helps in the absorption of iron in the body.

5. Provides A Glowing And Radiant Skin

Beetroot juice can help you achieve a soft, radiant and glowing skin; thanks to its blood purifying properties. Include it in your daily diet and watch out for results.

