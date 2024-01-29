5 Peri Peri Snacks Guaranteed To Make Your Mouth Water!

Peri peri snacks you must try. (Image Credit: Istock)

Sometimes, even the slightest thing can transform anything completely. This is exactly the role of seasoning in the world of food. We just need to add a little bit of it, but it has the power to transform your meal from ordinary to extraordinary. Among the several varieties of seasoning powder, peri-peri is quite popular. Its vibrant orange colour and spicy flavour can instantly lift any mundane dish. However, we mostly associate this seasoning with French fries alone. But did you know there are several other snacks that you can add to as well? Be it a sandwich, a toast, or perhaps a pizza, you can add it to all of these dishes. They are brimming with exciting flavours and will certainly leave you asking for more.

Also Read: Spice Up Your Meals! Keep This Homemade Red Chilli Flakes Mix Handy

Easy Snack Recipes: Here Are 5 Delectable Peri Peri Snacks You Must Try:

1. Peri Peri Paneer Sandwich (Our Recommendation)

Nothing compares to the comfort of biting into a hearty sandwich. This one is flavoured with peri-peri seasoning and is sure to tantalize your taste buds. It is quite filling and makes for a delicious breakfast option. Grill the sandwich and serve it hot with mayonnaise or ketchup. It'll be an instant hit with your kids. Click here for the complete recipe for the Peri Peri Paneer Sandwich.

2. Peri Peri Chicken Rolls

If you're a fan of chicken rolls, then you've got to try this exciting version. Soft and succulent pieces of chicken cubes are seasoned in peri-peri seasoning and wrapped in a paratha. It offers a crispy exterior and is packed with spicy flavours. You can enjoy it as an evening snack or even have it on the go while going to work. Find the complete recipe for Peri Peri Chicken Rolls here.

3. Peri Peri Cheesy Toast

Cheese and peri-peri seasoning make for a stellar combination. To make this toast, all you have to do is top the bread with cheese slices, oregano, and pizza sauce. Dip the bread into a maida slurry and then coat it with crushed peri-peri crackers. The result is this lip-smacking toast that will leave you drooling at the first bite. Click here for the complete recipe for Peri Peri Cheesy Toast.

4. Peri Peri Chicken Satay

This chicken satay recipe has a spicy twist with the addition of fiery peri-peri sauce. Succulent chicken pieces are slathered in a pool of different spices and grilled to perfection. Serve it as an appetizer at your next dinner party, and we are sure your guests will be impressed. Do not forget to pair it with a creamy sauce. Find the complete recipe for Peri Peri Chicken Satay here.

Also Read: Ditch Store-Bought Oregano! Make Your Own At Home In Just Under 15 Mins

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Peri Peri Chicken Pizza

Chicken lovers, here's another recipe that you're going to love. Give a break to your regular chicken tikka pizza and try this tasty peri-peri version instead. You don't need any fancy ingredients or long cooking hours to make it. It's quite easy to prepare, and once you do, there's no going back from this recipe. Don't believe us? Try it for yourself, and thank us later. Click here for the complete recipe for Peri Peri Chicken Pizza.

Which of these peri-peri-flavored snacks are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!