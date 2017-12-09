5 Kitchen Ingredients to Get Gorgeous Hair and Natural Glow for Your Wedding

Highlights Try a homemade ubtan for soft and supple skin Get regular oil massages done followed by steaming Honey has bleaching properties that help fade pigmentation

It's the wedding season and whether you're a bride-to-be or are attending your best friend's wedding, you definitely want to look your best. While fancy clothes and good make-up can enhance your looks, there's nothing more appealing than a natural glow. We've compiled a list of some natural kitchen ingredients that can give you radiant skin and beautiful hair that will make heads turn.Ditch the expensive body polishing program at salons and try this homemade ubtan for soft and supple skin. Mix 1 cup oatmeal, 50 grams almond powder and 50 grams rice powder. Take 4-5 teaspoon of it and mix it with 2 teaspoon honey and full cream milk and use as a body scrub.Did you ever think that avocados can be used for long and shiny hair? Well, they can. Make a hair mask with some mashed avocado mixed with a little milk and 1 teaspoon pure desi ghee. Apply all over your hair, cover with a shower cap and leave it for an hour. Later, shampoo with a mild herbal shampoo.Yogurt is packed with lactic acid, an alpha hydroxyl acid that helps in dissolving dead skin cells. The gentle exfoliator not only helps in creating a natural glow, but also diminishes the effects of acne and pimples. Mix two tablespoons of yogurt with one tablespoon of oatmeal. Apply it on your face and neck and massage in a circular motion. Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.Get regular oil massages done followed by steaming with good quality Mahabhringraj oil (the king of hair herbs) or Brahmi oil. Brahmi oil acts as a herbal tonic for your brain and nervous system. It relaxes your mind and also promotes hair growth.Honey has bleaching properties that help fade pigmentation and scars, leaving you with an even skin tone. Mix 1 tablespoon of honey and juice from half a lemon until you get a smooth mixture. Apply the mixture on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water.This simple tips and home remedies can help you get back your natural luster and glow and you won't even have to worry about the side effects.