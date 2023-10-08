5 Irresistible Homemade Ravioli Recipes Every Italian Food Lover Must Try

Ravioli is a popular Italian dish.

Ravioli, those delectable pockets of pasta goodness, have been capturing the hearts and appetites of all Italian food lovers. If you love to experiment and cook at home, making ravioli from scratch can be a fun and rewarding culinary adventure. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a newbie in the kitchen, you can easily make ravioli at home like a pro but, of course, with the right recipe. So here we are presenting to you five amazing homemade ravioli recipes that are not difficult to follow and will give you a delicious Italian meal to satisfy your cravings.

Ravioli can be easily made at home. Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Ravioli Recipes You Must Try At Home:

1. Basic Spinach Ravioli:

Starting with the classics is always a great idea. Basic spinach ravioli is a timeless choice that's both simple and delicious. Fresh spinach leaves with luscious cheese are stuffed in the ravioli, giving it a vibrant green hue and a subtle earthy flavour. Click here for the recipe for Spinach Ravioli.

2. Eggless Ravioli:

For those who avoid eggs, eggless ravioli is a fantastic alternative. The absence of eggs in the pasta dough doesn't compromise taste or texture. Instead, you'll rely on a combination of all-purpose flour, semolina flour, olive oil and water to create a silky-smooth dough. Serve with a tangy tomato sauce and enjoy. Click here for the recipe for Eggless Ravioli.

3. Ravioli With Coconut Milk Sauce:

Take a culinary journey to Southeast Asia with ravioli infused with the flavours of coconut milk. These ravioli are stuffed with a blend of different vegetables and the creamy coconut milk sauce is enriched with lemongrass, spring onions, and a touch of parsley. Click here for the recipe for Ravioli With Coconut Milk Sauce.

4. Thai Curry Ravioli:

Continuing our exploration of Thai-inspired ravioli, here is a mind-blowing Thai curry ravioli. These delightful dumplings are filled with parsley and dunked in a fragrant Thai curry broth with that signature Thai zing. It's a captivating fusion dish that brings the essence of Thailand to your dining table. Click here for the recipe for Thai Curry Ravioli.

5. Stuffed Tri-Color Ravioli:

For a visually stunning and flavour-packed ravioli experience, try the stuffed tri-colour ravioli. You don't need a specific day to celebrate your love for your country. Make this ravioli at home whenever you feel like it. Click here for the recipe for Stuffed Tri-Colour Ravioli.

Homemade ravioli lets you experience the magic of Italian food without having to visit a restaurant.

