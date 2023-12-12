5 Irresistible Chicken Finger Foods For Your Christmas Party Feast

Chicken snacks for Christmas party. (Image Credit: Istock)

The month of December always brings a wave of emotions along with it. While we reminisce about the year that went by, there's also a sense of excitement about what the new year has in store. This excitement is further elevated by the Christmas festival, which is celebrated with great fervour. It's a time when family and friends get together and bond over good food and drinks. Many of us also like to host Christmas parties at home and treat our guests to lip-smacking food. Of course, there are some classics like plum cake, mulled wine, and gingerbread. But when it comes to deciding the snack menu, it can become quite confusing. Doesn't it? If you're looking for some interesting snack ideas for your Christmas party, you're at the right place. Here, we present to you a list of five lip-smacking chicken finger foods you can serve to your guests.

Also Read: 5 Quick And Easy Grilled Chicken Snacks You Must Try

Chicken Snack Recipes | 5 Chicken Finger Foods You Can Serve At Your Christmas Party:

1. Chicken Popcorn (Our Recommendation)

We all simply love popcorn, don't we? This chicken version of it is just as addictive as the corn ones. They are full of tantalising flavours and are fried to perfection until golden brown. Crunchy from the outside and juicy on the inside, this snack will become an instant hit at your Christmas party. You can pair it with ketchup or any dip of your choice. Click here for the complete recipe for Chicken Popcorn.

2. Chicken Croquettes

Chicken croquettes are a type of cylindrical finger food. They are coated with breadcrumbs and then deep-fried, which gives them an irresistible crunch. As soon as you take the first bite, it reveals the soft, juicy chicken filling inside. It makes for a delectable finger food to serve at parties and can also be enjoyed sandwiched in bread. Interested in trying it out? Find the complete recipe for Chicken Croquettes here.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Chicken Potli

Another interesting chicken finger food you must try is this chicken potli. The word 'potli' means a small bag. And the snack indeed looks like one, too. It has spicy chicken filling inside and is wrapped with filo sheets that are then fried. If you're someone who likes fried wontons, you're absolutely going to love them. Serve hot with chilli or sweet sauce. Find the complete recipe for Chicken Potli here.

4. Dahi Lahsooni Chicken Tikka

Chicken tikka holds a special place in the hearts of chicken lovers. Now, try an even more delectable version of it by making this dahi lahsooni tikka. Juicy and succulent chicken pieces are marinated in yogurt and infused with the flavours of garlic and green chillies. Pair it with spicy pudina chutney and indulge in its goodness. Find the complete recipe for Dahi Lahsooni Chicken Tikka here.

Also Read: 5 Easy Chicken Snacks That Can Be Made In Just 15 Mins

Photo Credit: iStock

5. KFC-Style Chicken Wings

KFC chicken wings are an all-time favourite. Here's an easy recipe for you that will allow you to recreate them in the comfort of your kitchen. All you need are a handful of ingredients and 30 minutes of your time. These wings will certainly grab the attention of all your guests. Top them with a drizzle of lemon juice before serving hot. Click here for the complete recipe for KFC-Style Chicken Wings.

Elevate your Christmas party by serving these lip-smacking chicken snacks to your guests. Merry Christmas 2023!