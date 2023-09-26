5 Genius Hacks That Soften Dry Hard Lemons Without Fail

Lemon is an excellent option to refresh the body.

Back home after a taxing day out in the sun, all we need is a chilled glass of lemonade. But imagine the frustration when you are just about to squeeze the lemon, and you realise it's rock-hard! Not just lemonade, the citrusy lemons also zest up your favourite dish with the much-loved tangy lemony goodness. Next time you find yourself in such a helpless situation, don't give up. Revive your lemons and let their citrusy flavours brighten up your food and drink the way you want them to. How? With our fool-proof tricks that work like magic to soften those stubborn, dried-out lemons.

Why Do Lemons Get Hard and Dry?

Before we get into the rescue mission, we should know why lemons sometimes turn hard and dry. There are mainly two culprits: time and air.

Time: As lemons age, they lose moisture. The longer they sit on your kitchen counter or in the fridge, the more likely they are to become dry and hard. This is perfectly normal, but it doesn't mean you have to toss them out.

Exposure to Air: When you cut a lemon and leave it exposed to the air, the juice inside can evaporate, leaving behind a dried-out, tough lemon shell.

Now, let's get to the juicy part - how to soften those lemons!

Dry lemons can be juiced by softening them.

Here Are 5 Tips To Soften Dry Hard Lemons:

1. Roll-the-Rock

Take your hard lemon and place it on a sturdy surface. Gently roll the lemon back and forth with the palm of your hand. Take care not to squish it. This rolling action helps break down the cells inside the lemon, making it softer After two minutes of rolling, your lemon should feel noticeably softer.

2. Turn Up The Heat

Fill a bowl with water, and heat it in the microwave until it's hot but not boiling. Cut your hard lemon in half and drop the pieces in the hot water bowl for around 15 seconds. When you take them out, pat them dry with a paper towel. The heat from the water helps loosen the juice inside the lemon, making it easier to extract.

3. Let It Soak

If you're dealing with extremely dry and stubborn lemons, a longer soak in warm water can do the trick. Fill a bowl with warm water. Dunk the hard melons in it and let them soak for about 15 minutes. The lemons absorb water, which rehydrates and softens them.

4. Seal Them In

Put the lemons in a zip-lock bag, and seal it leaving some air inside. Leave the bag at room temperature for 24 hours. You can extend it to two days if the lemons require more time to soften up. The trapped moisture inside the bag will slowly rehydrate the lemons, making them plump and juicy again.

5. Store Them Right

Prevention is often the best cure. To keep them from drying out in the first place, store the lemons properly in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. You can also store lemons in the fridge, where they'll stay fresh and juicy for a longer time.

There's no need to let hard, dry lemons cramp your culinary style. With these simple tips, your lemons will be ready to be cut, juiced, or zested for all your culinary adventures.