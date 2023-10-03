5 Creative Ways To Use Sugar At Home That Goes Beyond Eating

Household sugar hacks . Photo credit: iStock

Creative uses for sugar at home: Love it or hate it, you can't ignore the jar of sugar placed on your kitchen rack. Don't worry, we will not talk about its use in different recipes or how sugar leads to weight gain and associated health troubles. A basic search on the internet will help you get all the necessary information. Instead, we decided to go beyond its culinary use in this article and highlight how versatile the sugar granules could be. Sounds intriguing? So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of a pen and paper and take note of some of the most unconventional sugar uses in daily life.

Sugar In Daily Life: What Makes Sugar A Versatile Ingredient? Is Sugar A Functional Ingredient?

To understand sugar and sugar's household uses, you need to start by decoding the essential components it's made of. According to www.sugar.org, sugar is sucrose - a simple carbohydrate that helps create energy in the human body. You can find sucrose naturally available in various fruits and vegetables. The white sugar that we consume is the purified version, where plant fibres and molasses are removed, making the ingredients look like crystals.

The crystal-like sugar has various physical and chemical properties, which make the ingredient act as a preservative, texture modifier, bulking agent, moisture controller, and fermentation substrate to name a few, states a study published in the International Dental Journal.

Also Read: Is Sugar Really Bad For Your Health? Here're 5 Facts You Need To Keep In Mind

Photo Credit: iStock

Sugar In Household Remedies: 5 Creative Uses Of Sugar At Home:

1. Sugar for minor cuts:

Getting minor cuts while chopping vegetables or doing other household chores is a common affair. And many of you must have seen the mothers putting some sugar on the affected area to prevent bleeding. Ever wondered why is sugar used for minor cuts? A study, published in the Journal of Tissue Viability states that sugar can be considered a non-toxic treatment for a variety of wounds. "Not only does it provide a suitable clean environment for angiogenesis to take place, but it will debride the wound surface and reduce odour," the findings state. To put it simply, sugar helps absorb water and moisture, which speeds up the blood clotting process. Besides, sugar contains an adhesive-like ingredient that helps treat the affected area quickly.

2. Sugar as a natural body scrub:

According to a report by Michigan State University, sugar is one of the best natural beauty ingredients to exfoliate your skin. Sugar is a natural source of glycolic acid (AHA), which helps remove dead skin and dirt, leaving you with a healthier glow. Besides, sugar as a natural body scrub is mild in nature and has anti-ageing properties that prevent fine lines and wrinkles on your skin. You can just mix sugar with some glycerin and scrub mildly on your body and lips.

3. Sugar as handwash:

Did you know, sugar as hand wash is a popular choice for many people? The compounds in sugar help breakdown the dirt and stains and clean them well, leaving your hands soft, supple, and odour-free, states an article by www.sugar.org.

4. Sugar as a natural deodoriser:

The compounds in sugar inhibit germs and bacteria, making it a perfect ingredient to remove a strong smell from your kitchen tools and appliances. Sugar as a natural deodourizer helps absorb all the smell from the appliance, making it all set for the next use.

5. Sugar for hiccups:

The report by www.sugar.org further states that eating a spoonful of sugar for hiccups can be a perfect way to halt it with immediate effect. The graininess of sugar is known to irritate the esophagus slightly, "causing the phrenic nerves to 'reset' themselves and forget all about the hiccups," it reads.

Now that you know about unconventional sugar uses and how to use sugar in household remedies, we suggest, try these sugar tricks at home and let us know which of the above tips worked the best for you!