4 Expert Tips To Handle Eating Guilt-free During The Festive Season

How to control eating disorder (Photo Credit: iStock)

The terms December and celebration go hand in hand. On one hand, holiday celebrations are at their peak; on the other, we are all set to welcome New Year 2024 with open arms. In between, what we are enjoying the most is a holiday binge. Let's agree, most of us are in party mode right now, savouring all things sinful and indulgent, keeping diet thoughts aside. But did you know that such a situation can take a toll on people with eating disorders? People with the phenomenon focus too much on weight, body shape, and food, leading to dangerous eating behaviours. Fret not, we will help you with some easy tips to control your food triggers while enjoying a holiday party.

What Is An Eating Disorder? Does It Mean Eating Too Much?

According to the American Psychiatric Association, an eating disorder is a behavioural condition characterised by severe and persistent disturbances in eating behaviours and associated distressing thoughts and emotions. Such a condition can affect your physical, psychological, and social well-being severely.

Types of eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, and more. To put it simply, a person with an eating disorder can avoid eating or eat way too much; it all depends on the condition.

What Is The Link Between Food Triggers And Holiday Parties?

Let's agree; it is impossible to attend a party without encountering dinner tables laden with a lavish spread. While this may be a constant part of a celebration, for some, it can lead to a not-so-pleasant experience. According to a report on the official website of UCLA Health, "For those with an eating disorder, the scene can lead to psychological and physical pain."

The eating disorder finds its origin in severe anxiety and has no quick fix. According to health experts, social gatherings are surely not the place to force someone with such a condition to eat or stop excess bingeing. "Adding to the challenge of holiday gatherings, someone with an eating disorder might feel they have to hide their anxiety and distress for fear of shaming and disapproval," reads the report.

But that doesn't mean you should avoid such parties completely. Instead, you can work on yourself consciously and make things easy and fuss-free. Here's how.

Also Read: Have You Been Overeating Lately? 8 Genius Tips To Avoid Eating Too Much

Photo Credit: iStock

4 Tips For People With Eating Disorders To Navigate Through Holiday Gatherings:

1. Do not force someone to eat:

According to UCLA Health, stop controlling what others want to eat. Forcing a skinny person to eat too much or someone fat to avoid food might have a psychological effect on them.

2. Have at least one safe food on the table:

This stands true for both those who avoid food and those who eat a lot. While the former avoids food, fearing excess calorie intake, the latter has no health thoughts in mind while bingeing. According to experts, having one safe food on the table helps them binge on that without fear.

3. Take breaks:

No one asked you to eat all the food on the table in one go. Take small breaks while eating - this will not only help you eat almost everything but also control the portion easily.

4. Be sensitive:

Experts at UCLA state that parties are not only about food - it is more about meeting friends and having a good time. Controlling someone's food makes them conscious, further affecting their physical and psychological well-being.

While these simple tips can help you sail through the holiday parties easily, the report on UCLA Health recommends seeking professional help to plan a meal that you can follow even during the holidays. Happy Holidays, everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.