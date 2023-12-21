3 Best Way To Handle Milk To Keep It Safe And Hygienic

Photo Credit: iStock

Milk is a staple in India, and most of us drink it daily. It is a great source of calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients and makes for a wholesome meal by itself. But did you know, milk can turn hazardous if not handled properly? You read that right. It gets spoiled easily due to an overgrowth of bacteria, compromising its nutrients and quality. That's when the milk changes its texture and releases an unpleasant odour. Do you experience this quite often? Fret not; we have got you sorted. We've got you some simple tips to practice hygiene while handling milk. Let's take you through.

Should You Boil Milk Before Drinking?

We need to start by understanding what raw and pasteurized milk are. Before the availability of packaged milk, Indians bought milk directly from dairy farms and followed the process of pasteurization, which in simple terms means boiling. This helped remove pathogens, which are disease-causing microorganisms. According to the book "Diet & Nutrition: A Holistic Approach" by Rudolph M. Ballentine, the need to preserve milk has led to milk being pasteurized. Boiling milk also sterilizes it without necessarily destroying its nutritional advantages. Alongside, the book also states that boiling enhances the taste of the milk.

Also Read: Is the Milk You're Drinking Safe? Check For Adulteration With These Simple Tests

Can You Use Milk After The Expiry Date?

Every packaged food has a date of expiration, and so does a packet of milk. But that doesn't mean you can't have it post the expiration date. According to a study published in the Journal of Dairy Science, a packet of milk can stay good for five to seven days past its listed date, provided it is unopened and stored properly. In fact, to your surprise, opened milk can last up to two to three days past the date.

How To Handle Milk To Keep It Safe?

1. Clean the packet after buying:

If you buy packaged milk, make sure you clean the packet and then store it in the refrigerator. Milk is sensitive, and the germs outside the packet may increase the risks of contamination.

2. Boil the milk:

As mentioned earlier, boiling milk kills harmful germs without affecting its nutrient profile. Moreover, according to the Department of Food Science at Cornell University, pasteurized or boiled milk has a longer shelf life than raw milk.

3. Store properly:

According to the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, one must refrigerate milk at 40 degrees F or below as soon as possible after purchase. Also, avoid storing milk in the refrigerator door where it is susceptible to warmer temperatures from opening and closing the door.

Now that you know all about the safe practices one must follow while handling milk, we suggest following them well and making the most of the nutrients in milk.