Zomato Launches AI Chatbot To Assist Customers In Placing Orders

Zomato, the food delivery platform and restaurant aggregator, has launched 'Foodie Buddy" a.k.a Zomato AI. The personalised chatbot will help customers choose what they want to order.

The platform released a blog and said that the bot is based on a multiple-agent framework, which equips Zomato AI with a variety of prompts for different tasks, essentially giving it multiple superpowers, ready to serve customers at any time.

The feature will be available to Zomato Gold customers exclusively and will be rolled out in stages.

"Craving a specific dish? Zomato AI will present you with a widget, listing all the restaurants serving your desired dish. Unsure about what to order? No problem! Zomato AI can suggest a list of popular dishes or restaurants, taking the guesswork out of your meal selection," the blog stated.

Adding, "One of the significant advancements we've made is the creation of numerous functions on Zomato that we are able to expose to our AI agents. This allows the AI agents to dynamically call for whatever data they need in order to best serve the customer query."

Zomato claims that the chatbot can handle a range of user queries.

The chatbot is equipped to answer difficult questions including "What should I eat when I'm hungover?" or "Can I eat something that is high protein and low carb?"

"Zomato AI is focused on helping you find the perfect dish to order when you're browsing Zomato with a rumbling stomach," the blog stated.

If you want to try out the feature, make sure you have the latest version of the Zomato application and are a Zomato Gold member.